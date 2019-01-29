Samsung patents smart t-shirt capable of spotting lung disease
It's not only consumer technology Samsung plans to invest in, but clothing and medical research too. A new smart t-shirt patented by the South Korean giant is equipped with special sensors that can make extensive readings of lung functionality and provide direct advice via your smartphone.
The manufacturer has applied several times for patents on smart clothing. For example, just last month, intelligent shoe concepts to provide athletes with real-time feedback on performance during training sessions were leaked. But this time, the patent found our friends at LetsGoDigital. It is related to a special shirt specially designed to constantly monitor lung activity and offer appropriate advice on your breathing.
By analyzing lung data such as the frequency and strength of breathing, the t-shirt is able to diagnose respiratory problems. The age, gender and height of the user are also taken into account in determining the correct diagnosis. This information will be entered on your smartphone through a dedicated app, in which you can also view all the data and various diagnoses processed by the various sensors.
This kind of technology may even be able to detect serious diseases, such as pneumonia or bronchitis, as well as chronic lung diseases such as asthma. Based on the wearer's test results, a comprehensive analysis will be provided offering preventive or, in the worst case scenario, emergency measures.
It would be nice to have these sensors in other types of clothing, such as sweatshirts, sweaters, shirts, etc. If and when Samsung will market intelligent clothing is not yet known, but the applications for this tech are endless. For an athlete such as a professional footballer, it is definitely convenient to be able to monitor lung activity. Not to mention those who already suffer from lung or respiratory problems.
Source: LetsGoDigital
