Samsung is bringing its Galaxy Watch Active features to older smartwatches

With the release of the Galaxy Watch Active , Samsung also introduced several new features to its smartwatch variant of TizenOS. These are to arrive shortly via an update, but will also come to older Samsung smartwatches like the Gear S3 .

Samsung wants to bring OneUI, the health functions and other optimizations of the Galaxy Watch Active to the Galaxy Watch, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport. With this update, the manufacturer wants to create more uniformity in connection with the current Galaxy smartphones and a better user experience.

This includes new settings regarding the ability to wake the the watch up from standby by touching the display. There are also new settings for the night mode and how often you want to receive a briefing with current information about your fitness. New dials, which were previously only available on the Galaxy Watch Active, also land on the other smartwatches.

Finally, the new features of Samsung Health will be available on more Samsung Smartwatches / © AndroidPIT

With regard to health functions, improvements in Samsung Health and the associated watch widget will make it faster and easier to monitor your own training success and start training sessions. There is also a warning if your heart rate is too high during training. More detailed information is now available on sleep monitoring, too. It is also possible to compare one's own fitness with that of the average person in your own age group.

Even more battery life for Samsung Smartwatches

Of course, Samsung also tunes the battery life of the already very persistent smartwatches, which is now supposed to be even better. This is made possible by a slightly more aggressive memory management system that tends to throw unused apps out. Brightness, the time and how it takes for the display to switch off can now be finely adjusted.

The update to the new OneUI and its new features will be distributed in the coming weeks, but may vary from region to region. Therefore, it may take a while for you to receive the update.