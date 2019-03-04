Samsung's first flexible smartphone was unveiled just over a week ago at the latest Unpacked event, which also saw the release of the new Galaxy S10 line. Now, it seems that the display manufacturing division of the Korean company is now sending samples of flexible panels to Google and Apple, trying to secure a deal. Are foldable Pixels and iPhones coming soon?

According to ETNews, a Korean newspaper which can be considered a reliable source, Samsung Display has sent some test samples of its folding displays to Google and Apple. The Korean manufacturer, already a world leader in the production of classic OLED displays, wants to ensure that the two tech giants know the quality of its products.

The sample sent to the two American giants would be 7.2", 0.1" smaller than the Galaxy Fold. / © Samsung

Will we see the Pixel and iPhone folding soon?

We very much doubt that. Even though Google and Apple have received test samples of Samsung's flexible OLED panels, it doesn't mean they're planning to launch a competitor to the Galaxy Fold or Huawei's Mate X on the market in the near future.

Although the two giants are testing Samsung's technology, it does not mean that they are interested in using it soon. This only makes us understand how the Korean company wants to win an agreement to supply the panels in case one of the two brands (or both) decide to venture into the market of flexible smartphones.

Would you like a flexible iPad Pro? / © AndroidPIT

However, even taking for granted the hypothesis that Google and Apple have suddenly decided to work on a folding device, it is unlikely that we will see the finished product in the next two years (to be optimistic). Software needs to be adapted to the new form factor and companies need to find a useful and convincing way to use the flexible panel.

A lot of research and development is needed before the release of such a device, and it is also likely that both companies want to see the consumer response to the experiments carried out by Samsung and Huawei first, before they are ready to market their products. Or test panels from other brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO and TCL that are already working in parallel on this type of technology.

A new and exciting era for smartphones is beginning, are you curious to see where it will go? Let us know in the comments.