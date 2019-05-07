Samsung wants to know: Do you still want your Fold pre-order?

Samsung has just sent an update to those who pre-ordered the Galaxy Fold. Rather than giving an indication on when eager fans can expect their devices to ship, the company has instead offered to let people cancel their pre-orders.

On April 22, Samsung decided to delay sales of its new foldable smartphone due to issues with durability experienced by some reporters with review units, and it's been crickets ever since about when the Galaxy Fold will be ready to ship. Users reported broken displays, bulging displays, and displays blacking out after an integral layer was peeled off because it looked like a screen protector. With the Galaxy Fold breaking all over the place, it has led some to wonder if it will even come out at all. But, it appears Samsung is still working on fixing things.

According to an email sent out yesterday to people who pre-ordered, it will be weeks before "more specific shipping information" becomes available because Samsung says it is "making progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold to make sure it measures up to the high standards we know you expect from us". The full update email from Samsung is available here.

More interesting than that bit of non-news sent out by Samsung is that the company is allowing people to cancel their pre-orders. Unless you specifically tell Samsung that you want to keep your pre-order, it will be automatically cancelled if it hasn't shipped before May 31st. And, even if you tell Samsung you want to keep your pre-order past May 31st, you can still cancel it after that point as long as it hasn't shipped yet.

Would you want to keep your pre-order at this point? Let us know in the comments.