Samsung to reveal cause of Note 7 battery problem later than expected
The results of Samsung's in-house investigation into the cause of the problems that led to it recalling 4.3 million Note 7 handsets from sale around the world due to the risk of fire should be made public soon, but not as soon as originally predicted. Making the cause of the problem known is a smart move from Samsung ahead of the launch of new devices like the Galaxy S8.
It was originally believed that Samsung would make the big reveal before the end of 2016, per the Korea Herald. But, 2017 has already arrived, and the South Korean daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo says that the investigation, which began just weeks ago, has now concluded and an announcement will be made in mid-January.
The now-familiar story of Samsung's Note 7 battery problems may be widely known, but the cause of so many handsets exploding still hasn't been revealed by Samsung, and it's incredibly rare for a company to entirely withdraw a model from the market due to safety concerns. Making the true cause of the issue public should help reassure investors and consumers that it fully identified and rectified the problem.
Until we have official word from Samsung, we can't be sure exactly what happened, but an independent engineering company launched its own investigation and came across a big flaw in the design of the smartphone that could be the cause. It found that the battery was under pressure because it was too large for the space it was given in the phone and didn't have room to swell. If you want to better understand the technical details of how the flaw caused the explosion, check out our article on their results which explains it in layman's terms.
Has your faith in the Samsung brand been shaken? Do you care about the cause of the issue? Let us know in the comments below!
Source: JoongAng Ilbo
5 comments
until I saw the draft 4 $6993 , I accept ...that...my cousin woz actually bringing in money parttime from their laptop. . there dads buddy had bean doing this 4 only twenty three months and resently cleard the loans on their cottage and bourt themselves a Jaguar E-type . view it <<<=========== www.Wagenet10.com
Two things that were different from S6 to Note 7- USB -C charging socket and Snapdragon 820 chip. The fact that most of the fires were in America with Snapdragon chip must say something. Very few Exynos phones(Europe) went up in smoke. Only circa 100 phones out of 2.5 million plus caught fire anyway.m
A more fair comparison would be between the S7 or S7 edge and the note 7. Given that they utilize the same processors. At that point it comes down to the USB-C daughter array being vastly different and the general internal design of the phone.
Or was it the iris scanner?
Samsung deserve loads of praise,for the batterylife on the Galaxy S7 phones,but just can"t wait to read what did cause the Note 7 battery problems,they used to suppliers of batteries so either one could be to blame or not?or was Fast Charging causing the battery problem?