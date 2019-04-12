We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Samsung will soon add an important feature missing from the Galaxy S10
Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Samsung will release in the coming months a very important update for the new Galaxy S10 flagship family. The update will bring with it a welcome feature requested loudly by users and that was missing on the top of the range of the Korean company when compared with the competition. We're talking cameras!

If there's one thing that really bothered those who were waiting for the new Galaxy S10 to buy their new smartphone, including my colleague Simone, it's the lack of a dedicated night mode in the camera app.

All the latest flagships (and also many mid-range smartphones presented between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019) have this particular photographic mode that can help through software the small sensors of the cameras to capture more light and process a better image.

AndroidPIT huawei p30 pro vs samsung galaxy s10 plus cameras
S10+ can't keep up when it comes to night photos... / © AndroidPIT

The king of this mode was for a long time Google Pixel 3 that thanks to the excellent work of computational photography was able to bring light into the darkness, despite being surpassed recently by the brand new P30 Pro. Many less expensive smartphones, such as Redmi Note 7, also have a dedicated note mode that allows you to take longer exposure photos without the use of a tripod.

It seems that Samsung is fed up with getting his feet in the head and seems that it has already developed its own dedicated night mode to be sent via an OTA update. This update will arrive between April and May of this year, as confirmed by the well-known leaker Ice Universe on Twitter:

Will the Korean company be able to improve the, let's be honest, disappointing results of its new flagship cameras in the absence of lighting? We certainly won't fail to let you know!

