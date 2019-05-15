San Francisco is first city in the US to ban facial recognition surveillance

Facial recognition is one of the most controversial technologies of relatively recent use in the field of public policy in various countries. San Francisco now becomes the first US city to veto the use of such technology for surveillance of public spaces. Here's why.

In an unprecedented case in US history, the city of San Francisco has voted to prevent government agencies from using facial recognition as a method to monitor the population. The Board of Supervisors has had a result of eight votes to one against the measure, which will take effect in one month. The original name of the plan is Stop Secret Surveillance Ordinance.

Following SF's example, facial recognition may soon be subject to state regulation. / © Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Before the vote, board member Aaron Peskin clarified that "this is not a measure against technology," stressing that many of the tools used by the authorities are still important to the security of the city. However, the board member noted that facial recognition is an "especially dangerous and oppressive" tool.

The San Francisco case will definitely be a precedent for other cities, which may decide to implement some regulation for the controversial technology. Various civil liberty groups in the area have expressed their support for the decision taken by the city, while local police are trying to avoid a block on their use of facial recognition.

What do you think? Should the federal government learn from this case and become more involved in the use of technology at the public level?