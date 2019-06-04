Say bon voyage to the Google Trips app

Google has confirmed that support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5, 2019. Until that date, it will be possible to see all of your trip reservations and notes as you normally would. But, don't worry, many of your favorite features will live on elsewhere.

This news follows last month's revamp of Google Trips for the web, which saw google.com/travel come into its own as a one-stop shop for travel planning. This was an exciting change which allowed users the ability to research and plan their trip via desktop, a more comfortable environment for managing tabs to compare prices and hotel room views.

The announcement of Trips for the web didn't come with any hint about the fate of the mobile app, but now it has been confirmed that its time has come to an end—but that doesn't mean its features will disappear. They will live on in the well-designed web service and beyond.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee Travel planning is easier with the help of Google's many helpful services What do you think? 50 50 1 participant

Some of the features from the Google Trips app are now available in other Google services if you want to go ahead and start using them elsewhere. In Search, you'll can type in "things to do" in your destination for activity suggestions, or search "my trips" to see your past and upcoming reservations. In Maps, you can find things to do under the Explore tab or by searching for a destination, and browse your saved places (in Menu > Your places > Saved).

Even more of Google Trips features will be integrated into other Google services soon. In the near future, it will also be possible to access and edit your notes from the Google Trips app via Search, and see your trip reservations in Maps (under Menu > Your places > Upcoming reservations).

Will you miss Google Trips? Do you plan on trying out google.com/travel? Let us know in the comments! Happy travels!