SEAT introduces the Mii Electric, its first electric car

SEAT begins its offensive for the future of mobility, presenting its first electric car worldwide. The Mii Electric, which will appear for first in Oslo, Norway, will be one of the most affordable of its kind - so the Spanish brand says - and will hit the market by the end of 2019.

Oslo, considered the European capital of electric vehicles, is also the first stop for SEAT. The brand will visit countries strategically to present its automotive innovations. Together with the Mii Electric, and with the aim of reinforcing the brand's micro mobility strategy, SEAT will take its Minimó concept car to Oslo. This car - which combines the comfort and safety of a car with the agility of a motorcycle and which, in addition to being electric, supports 5G - was presented in Barcelona during this year's MWC.

The SEAT Minimó during its presentation at the MWC in Barcelona / © SEAT

With this new Mii Electric, the launch of the SEAT eXS KickScooter powered by Segway, and the international launch of the SEAT Minimó concept vehicle, the company will lead the urban micro mobility strategy for the Volkswagen Group.

"As a world reference in electric mobility, it makes perfect sense to make the world premiere of the Mii Electric in Norway and showcase SEAT's latest technology there with two products that will hit the market in 2020: the SEAT el-Born and the CUPRA Formentor. Now is the time and Oslo is the place," said Luca de Meo, president of SEAT.

And it is in Oslo where it will also be possible to see the SEAT el-Born, completely electric and based on the MEB platform from the Volkswagen Group. The Cupra Formentor, for its part, is a plug-in hybrid motor vehicle that has already broken record sales figures this year. In the first four months of 2019, they far exceeded those of the same period of the previous year with a growth of 82.3% and 7900 units delivered.

After visiting the Norwegian capital, SEAT and the Cupra will travel to Liverpool in the UK on 18 June, where SEAT's classic cars will also be on display. After the Frankfurt Motorshow, the tour will go to Paris at the end of September, before finishing the trip in Milan in November. Once the European tour is complete, SEAT is considering taking it to Latin America, another key region for the brand that shows strong sales performance, especially in Mexico.