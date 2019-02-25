SEAT unveils the Minimó, a hyperconnected 5G concept car

At the MWC in Barcelona today, SEAT lifted the curtain on its new 5G connected concept car. The Minimó is a 100% electric vehicle and the battery can be switched out in a matter of minutes. It also has built-in 5G technology and can even recognize whether the driver is 16 or 18 to adapt its speed to either 45 or 90 km/h accordingly.

The integrated 5G technology is also used to deliver a smooth digital user experience. SEAT says that a 'Digital Access' key is used to unlock the vehicle, whilst wireless Android Auto support allows for connectivity to the dashboard without a cable, as well as Google Assistant for voice-controlled media and navigation.

The Minimó is small and well-suited to the city. / © SEAT

The vehicle itself is a half-motorcycle, half-car. At 2.5m long, and 1.24m wide, the car takes up 3.1 square meters of space and can seat two passengers. SEAT says that the average car takes up about 7.2 square meters, giving the Minimó a considerable lower ecological footprint in the city compared to traditional vehicles. It can also be parked in a motorbike parking area.

The vehicle has been developed with an integrated battery swap system, enabling full vehicle charging in only a few minutes and provides a range of more than 100 kilometers. As these cars don’t rely on being taken to recharging points, this innovative system means that carsharing operating costs are effectively reduced by 50%.

SEAT has been chosen as the lead brand within the Volkswagen Group to define the strategy and offer products geared towards urban micromobility, according to Luca de Meo, President of SEAT. He said: "Our mission is to come up with ideas and create products designed for short distance travel. The Volkswagen Group and its different brands will be using our solutions all over the world."

Luca de Meo presenting the Minimó at the Mobile World Congress. / © SEAT

The ‘5G Connected Car’ on the streets of Barcelona

As part of the 5G Barcelona project, which aims to promote the city as one of the benchmark European capitals of 5G technology, SEAT and Telefónica have implemented the ‘5G Connected Car’ pilot test.

The ‘5G Connected Car’ enables communication between the vehicle, the surrounding infrastructure and other cars and is a first step towards achieving cooperative, autonomous driving. The vehicle is now being tested on the streets of Barcelona to gather data and work on its safety development plan while being driven.

SEAT is also the first carmaker in the European industry to offer an app (the SEAT DriveApp) that is compatible with Android Auto.

What do you think of the Minimó? Would you drive around your city in this?