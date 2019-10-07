Sennheiser Momentum III review: pure sound to the rhythm of your needs

The Sennheiser Momentum III drop four and a half years after the launch of the previous generation. The brand has given time to Momentum II owners to enjoy the most convincing over-ear headphones but the time has come to change. In four years many things have changed, and the new Momentum III are the manifestation of this evolution.

Top design and quality materials

There's only one thing you can do to choose a new pair of headphones: pick them up and have a listen. Despite the size, the Momentum III are light on the head and really comfortable thanks to the soft oval sheepskin cushions that completely wrap the ears (circumaural) without applying excessive pressure. The Momentum III are solid in the hand and immediately give the impression of being a premium pair of headphones. The quality of the construction is immediately evident.

Adjustable leather and steel bow / © AndroidPIT

The lower part of the rigid arch, made of stainless steel, can be adjusted to better fit the head and can be bent to make the headphones more compact for transport. The adjustable arc means there are a few small side cables that do not disturb the user experience and do not interfere with the overall look of the headphones. The leather band is soft, does not press on the head and does not pull your hair (an important detail especially for the hair).

The new Momentum are elegant, well made and comfortable to wear even after hours

Visually, Sennheiser has maintained the DNA of previous generations, making them even more elegant in my opinion: the white stitching of the Momentum II disappears, for a total black look. The Momentum III are beautiful at first glance and for those who wear over-ear headphones, style counts!

The fabric case of the new Momentum / © AndroidPIT

The physical keys you interact with are all located in the right earcup: they react quickly and are easy to reach. The largest keys are the ones you interact with the most: volume down, volume up and management of music playback (you have to press once to play or pause the music, twice to move to the next song, three times to return to the previous song). Press and hold this button for two seconds to find out the battery level.

The upper key allows you to activate the noise cancellation (ANC) and the Transparent Hearing function while the lower key allows you to interact with the voice assistant (Assistant, Alexa or Siri, depending on the paired device). This last feature is a novelty that shows how the brand is embracing the technological developments introduced in recent years allowing interaction through voice commands for those with busy hands.

The keys are easily accessible and respond quickly / © AndroidPIT

The Momentum III incorporate a proximity sensor that starts the music as soon as you wear your headphones and pauses it when you remove them. There is no power-off key. The headphones automatically turn off when folded, and turns on when opened to be worn. A convenient solution in many ways but not really allowing you to walk around with the headphones around your neck completely off, as they remain in standby mode.

With the Momentum III Sennheiser confirms its attention to detail

Onboard the Momentum III there is also a notification LED, which lights up during pairing and charging, a USB-C port of and a 3.5mm headphone jack that allows listening via a cable. Here, too, you can see the attention Sennheiser has paid to the user experience: the supplied cable, once inserted into the mini jack, can be rotated to be locked and prevent it from disconnecting.