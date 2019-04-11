Sharp's folding smartphone is reminiscent of the good old flip phones

While the foldable smartphone from Samsung and Huawei can be developed into a tablet, Sharp is now showing a different approach with its prototype. Here the folding smartphone can be folded up and is reminiscent of earlier folding mobile phones.

The prototype of Sharp's own folding smartphone, now presented by Sharp, comes in the classic clamshell design. Here, the 6.18 inch display (2,992 x 1,440 pixels) can be folded along the horizontal axis in the middle and is then well protected. A front camera is placed in a notch at the top of the screen. There is no outside display on this prototype.

The OLED display used is of course manufactured by Sharp itself. Also here, as with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the fold in the middle can be seen in the opened state. The reason for this is the plastic coating used. According to Sharp, the display can be folded 300,000 times, while Samsung has only tested 200,000 times for its folding smartphone.