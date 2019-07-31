Here's why you should (and shouldn't) buy a Galaxy Note10 next month

As happens with every Samsung flagship, the price of the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones has begun to fall, making a purchase particularly attractive. However, many users are waiting to see the new crown jewel (although we should probably speak in the plural, here) from Samsung in the form of the next Note. Is it better to wait for the Galaxy Note10?

Before the arrival of the new iPhones from Apple and the new Google Pixel phones, the attention of customers and the press is currently all about Samsung (and rightly so). The South Korean manufacturer is in fact about to release the tenth generation of its iconic Note series during one of its Unpacked events, an event that fans will certainly not want to miss. The date to be marked on your calendar is August 7.

We are just entering the second half of the year, the time when the smartphone market comes to life. This is where the major manufacturers go all in and lay the foundations for the technology that will be part of their devices for the following year.

However, although waiting for the Galaxy Note10 to arrive is particularly tempting as the launch is just around the corner, some users may be better off buying another device. That's why we've decided to show you the reasons for and against becoming an early adopter of this new smartphone.

Reasons to wait for the Galaxy Note10

Official announcement in a week

Samsung's official announcement is not far away. Come on, if you've been able to wait until now, you can certainly hold out for another week! During the Unpacked event on Wednesday, August 7, Samsung will certainly open the pre-orders and announce the start date of shipments that, most likely, will open by the end of August.

According to the latest rumors, Samsung's next device will be on the shelves from August 23. If this is true, the manufacturer will be able to secure a clear competitive advantage of several weeks against its rival Apple.

A sensational new display

We know the quality of Samsung's displays well and there is no reason in the world not to appreciate them. With the Galaxy Note10, Samsung's new display should have improved the already exceptional panel on the Galaxy S10 and the company is preparing to announce the new Infinity Dynamic AMOLED Display. This time, we're expecting two variants: the Galaxy Note10 will have a 6.3-inch diagonal panel with a maximum resolution of QHD+, while the Plus variant will boast a larger 6.75-inch display and a maximum resolution of QHD+.

The display of the Galaxy Note10 will certainly be at or above the level of the Galaxy S10 and S10+. / © AndroidPIT

An excellent camera with improved software

Although Samsung has recently introduced a new 64MP sensor, it is highly unlikely that the manufacturer will use the Galaxy Note10 as a test device. The new phablet will have the same triple camera configuration as the Galaxy S10 series. The Plus version will probably be an exception, as it will be enriched by a ToF sensor, which has also been tested on the S10 5G.

Samsung, therefore, will decide not to risk it and adopt the winning configuration of:

12 MP Dual Pixel main sensor with variable aperture f/1.5 - f/2.4

16 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture

Telephoto lens with 2x 12MP optical zoom and f/2.1 aperture

ToF sensor for depth of field detection (only available in the Plus version)

The Galaxy S10's triple camera worked well has not been confirmed for the Note series. / © AndroidPIT

On the front, no double hole, but only one in which the 10MP Dual Pixel camera with f/2.2 aperture will be housed that, in addition to the HDR 10+ support, will be able to scan faces in 2D.

Up-to-date, feature-rich software

Software-side support cravings? Then it's always better to go for the latest device. It is now virtually certain that the Galaxy Note10 will have Android 9 Pie enriched by the new proprietary user interface, One UI, but it is also true that it will be the first Samsung device to receive the update to Android Q along with the Galaxy S10 series.

It is very likely that Samsung will launch the first beta version of the new software by the end of the year and, almost certainly, the Note10 will be part of the program. In addition, it is expected that the new Note series will have the new version 2.0 of the One UI as a priority, so if your intention is to have the most updated Samsung device right away, you cannot choose another device over the Note10.

One UI is the best user interface ever created by Samsung. / © AndroidPIT

Finally some proper quick charging

If you are not satisfied with the 18W fast charge (if we can even call it that) on the Galaxy S10, as well as the 25W fast charge on the Galaxy S10 5G, then you would be well advised to aim for the purchase of the Galaxy Note10+. All the rumors agree that the entire new Note range will be able to support 25W fast charging, but with the Plus variant, Samsung has a surprise for you.

Ice Universe (like so many others) says the Galaxy Note10+ can be recharged at up to 45W via cable and up to 20W wirelessly. However, there is also bad news (not yet confirmed): inside the box you will find a 25W power supply. Samsung will, therefore, have decided to follow Apple's strategy of "obliging" its customers to buy the most powerful charger separately.

All the power Samsung has to offer

If you're wondering if the Galaxy Note10 will be more powerful than the Galaxy S10, the answer is yes. Samsung has not only developed a new octa-core chip, the Exynos 9825 (at least for the Europen market), but will finally (and for the first time) adopt its new eUFS 3.0 memory.

In the US, however, the manufacturer will adopt the already known Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, although there is a possibility that the Plus variant will benefit from the new Snapdragon 855+, an overclocked version of the famous Qualcomm SoC that provides better performance, especially from a graphical point of view.

The new Exynos 9825 will be more powerful but will consume less energy. / © Samsung

But not only that, it is very likely that Samsung has decided to let go of the 8 GB variant for RAM and distribute all the new Note series with a base of 12 GB of RAM. The internal storage on board will start from a minimum of 256 GB, passing through 512 GB and up to the incredible capacity of 1 TB.

As for the battery, however, there have been many concerns: the various reports from South Korea indicate that the Galaxy Note10+ will have 4,300 mAh, while the standard version 4,000 mAh, the same capacity as the Galaxy Note9. However, if there is one aspect that you could not complain about last year it was the battery. In addition, thanks to the new software, Samsung will certainly show maturity from the point of view of autonomy and energy savings.

The best S-Pen Samsung has ever created

Samsung has certainly improved its already excellent S-Pen from the previous generation. The new pen will have an IP68 certification, a thinner tip, will let you navigate the user interface without touching the screen and will include new functions at the software level. Among these, one in particular has aroused our interest: it seems that the S-Pen will emit a sound similar to a marker pen when used in handwriting mode.

The new S-Pen will be enriched with new features. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Gradient colors

With the Galaxy Note10 series, Samsung may for the first time adopt gradient colours, or at least one. All the images leaked during these past months show the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ in a color that fades from silver to blue depending on how the light is reflected. It is a style that has much in common with the Aurora coloring of Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Isn't it beautiful? 😍 / © @ishanagarwal24

In short, if you've always dreamed of a sexier Galaxy device, wait for the arrival of the new Note generation.

Reasons not to wait for the Galaxy Note10

Goodbye headphone jack

If you're a fan of wired headphones or rely heavily on them, the Galaxy Note10 is going to fall short: in fact, none of Samsung's new phablets will have a 3.5mm audio jack, following in the footsteps of the Galaxy A80, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy A8s. The list is therefore set to grow from now on.

Ergo, if you haven't converted to True Wireless yet or need the audio jack for some reason, go for the Galaxy S10 or look elsewhere.

Goodbye jack! / © AndroidPIT

A design that is more refreshed than renewed

If you're hoping for a redesign of the Note series, you'll be disappointed because you might have to wait until 2020 or even later for that. Earlier this year we learned that Samsung was thinking about a massive redesign, but had to abandon the idea and cancel the project in favor of a more classic design.

In particular, Samsung intended to present the Note10 as the first Samsung device without physical buttons, thus basing everything on gestures. The news was confirmed to be much more than just a rumor, so much so that a few days ago we could admire the rendering of the so-called Project R6.

Galaxy Note 10 (left) vs Project R6 (right). / © Ice Universe

Depreciation of previous Samsung flagships

You may know that the price of Samsung devices drops after a few months, but you can take advantage of the best deals when a new model is about to come out. This is because various offline and online retailers are looking to get rid of stock to make way for the new devices.

Therefore, if you are thinking about buying a great device (and not necessarily the last flagship), we recommend you keep your eyes open for various promotions because you may find Galaxy Note9 or Galaxy S10 at very affordable prices.

Think about the good "old" Note9. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

You are looking for an alternative to Samsung

If you've grown tired of Samsung devices and are looking for an alternative, then why wait for the arrival of the Galaxy Note10? If you've finally found the right device for you at the right price according to your budget, don't let Samsung's innovation hold you back.

Nowadays, there are countless alternatives on the market from other manufacturers, including the iPhone XS Max, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Pixel 3 XL, the Huawei P30 Pro, the Honor 20 Pro, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, the Asus Zenfone 6 and many more.

Are you waiting for Galaxy Note10? Please let us know your reasons below in the comments.