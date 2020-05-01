The best Skype alternatives for video calls on your smartphone

Skype is synonymous with video calls. Ever since it was bought over by software giant Microsoft, there has been a growing clamor for Skype alternatives - and it seems that this call has been heard and answered many times over. Check out different, exciting video telephony apps for the home, office, and on-the-go here. Read on to find out what their respective pros and cons are.

Discord

The freemium Discord app places a strong emphasis on community focus. Unlike a conventional instant messenger, everything in Discord revolves around groups that have been sorted out and separated based on its respective servers. Within the service or app, you are able to switch from one server to another. Numerous functions, including the video chat function, are free, and this makes Discord a decent Skype alternative for groups.

In Discord, everything works through channels. / © AndroidPIT

Tox

While it is less well-known commercially, Tox plays its role well. So far, only 1:1 video calls are possible. Thanks to an open-source approach, there are several compatible clients for Android, iOS, and desktop operating systems. Some clients allow group chats (partly based on IRC).

The decentralized system works peer-to-peer, i.e. without a server and thus without mass data storage. Messages are encrypted end-to-end.

Signal

Signal's set up would be extremely familiar to WhatsApp users due to the similarities, which makes the switch particularly painless. All you need to do is download the app, register your phone number, protect chats using a PIN, and import your address book. Metadata, messages, and video chats are encrypted and not stored on the server - making this a simple and secure Skype alternative!

Signal has encrypted video calls. / © Screenshots: AndroidPIT

The paid WhatsApp alternative, Threema, is currently testing out video calls as a beta feature.

Hangouts

Google had long announced that it was going to stop its Messenger service. However, as long as it still works, we will list Hangouts as an alternative to Skype. This is especially so on Android smartphones, making it an obvious video chat solution as you already have a Google account. Such a degree of integration enables you to reach many of your contacts quickly. The Hangouts group video calls' quality has been consistently impressive.

Hangouts is suitable for group video calls. / © AndroidPIT

Wire

German app Wire is marketed as a collaborative platform. As such, you can use it to host a video conference with friends or colleagues, simply chat, or view each other's screens and send files. After 30 days, however, certain features will be restricted.

Wire also offers free video calls. / © AndroidPIT

Jami

Jami is a Swiss army knife when it comes to communication. Other than Web-based video calls, this free open source app also delivers SIP-based calls to the telephone network. This makes it a feature-packed alternative to the commercially-minded Skype.