Smartphone evolution: LG's quirky innovations

The evolution of LG isn't a straight line or about a certain line of flagships, it's about trying new things regardless of how many times the brand misses the mark. That's the quirky spirit that I love about LG, despite all the forgettable phones they've made like the LG G Stylo. With the following devices, you'll see that the pendulum swings between brilliant, game-changing innovations and gimmicks that didn't exactly catch on. LG Prada (2007): first capacitive phone screen It wasn't an Android phone - it had a Flash-based UI - but this 3-inch phone made a big impact on how we use our smartphones today. The LG Prada, also known as the LG KE850, was the first phone to feature a capacitive touchscreen. Back in the day, touchscreens responded to pressure, making them annoyingly inaccurate and non-responsive. The capacitive touchscreen meant that you could use your fingers rather than a stylus to get things done easily on your phone.

LG DoublePlay (2011): secondary display in the slider keyboard The LG GW620 from 2009 was the first LG smartphone to run Android. It launched with Android 1.5, and was eventually upgraded to 2.2. It featured a simple slide-out keyboard. These were simple times. But, LG couldn't just leave the sliding keyboard alone - it had to find a way to make it interesting. In 2011, LG released the LG DoublePlay, which served as a good example of LG doing something different just because it could. It had an awkward, bulky design, Android 2.3 and poor call quality. It was forgettable except for one thing: its slider keyboard had a secondary display.

LG G Flex (2013): bendable, curved screen Samsung released the Galaxy Round curved smartphone first, but the LG G Flex could bend. If you set this curved phone down on a table and press down on it, it will flatten out without breaking. The rear cover could also self heal - preventing it from being scratched. This phone not only looks cool, it brings smartphones one step closer to being undamageable by normal daily life.

LG V10 (2015): two screens and two selfie cameras If the G line is for flagships with top specs, then the V line of phones is where LG can get a bit wacky. In 2015, LG brought us the expensive and odd V10. This smartphone has a 5.7-inch display. But, why leave it at that? LG put an extra, tiny screen above it. And two front-facing cameras, because in 2015, we were just starting to see the selfie epidemic get out of control. Luckily, this year's new LG G6 flagship has dual 13 MP rear cameras rather than front cameras. Two screens, two front cameras. Because why not? / © AndroidPIT LG G5 (2016): modular went mainstream The first modular smartphone was the Fairphone 2, but the first high-end, mainstream smartphone to have a modular design was the LG G5 of last year. The "Friend" modules basically gave the G5 super powers, as you'll see in the video below.