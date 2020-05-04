The smartphone market worldwide is in crisis

Market analysts have published initial figures on the development of the smartphone market in the first quarter of 2020. It was the worst quarter in the industry's history.

While Huawei was successful in the Chinese market in the first quarter of 2020, the global situation looks bad for all manufacturers. Market research firm Strategy Analytics released a report on global smartphone sales from January to March 2020, according to which the industry sold 275 million units worldwide, down 17 percent from the same quarter last year (330.4 million units sold).

The figures from market analysts show: only Xiaomi will make it through the start of the year without losses. / © Strategy Analytics

A decline in sales figures: Apple is hit comparatively mildly

Market leader Samsung sold around 58.3 million smartphones worldwide in the first quarter of 2020 - in the first quarter of 2019, 71.8 million units were sold. A decline of 19 percent and Samsung's lowest sales in eight years, according to market analysts.

Huawei is hit twice as hard globally. In addition to the ongoing dispute in the USA and the resulting compulsory abandonment of Google services, the coronavirus crisis is causing losses. According to the report, Huawei sold around 48.5 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2020, a drop of 18 percent compared to 59.1 million mobile phones sold in the same quarter last year. Despite all this, Huawei is still holding its own in second place in the global manufacturers' battle. The Chinese company holds its 18 percent market share. Not least because of its mammoth share of the Chinese market, which Huawei was able to expand this year.

Smartphones like the P40 Pro are keeping Huawei alive, at least in China. / © AndroidPIT

Third in the group of the largest smartphone manufacturers is also recording a decline in sales figures. However, Apple is being hit comparatively mildly in percentage terms. While the Californian company sold around 43.1 million iPhones in the first quarter of 2019, the figures are down by nine percent to 39.2 million units sold. At the same time, Apple's market share increases to 14.3 percent instead of 13 percent in the same quarter last year. The percentage points that Samsung, Huawei, and smaller manufacturers are being left behind at the beginning of 2020 and wonderkid Xiaomi now holds ten percent of the market instead of 8.3 percent.

Xiaomi is also doing surprisingly well, the report says. In Q1 2019 and Q1 2020, the manufacturer will sell around 27.5 million smartphones and at least not deteriorate. What the future of the industry looks like is uncertain. To be sure, most manufacturers can now once again rely on the majority of suppliers. However, investments in luxury goods are likely to decline significantly in 2020 and in most markets.