Smartphone World Cup: The surprises from our opening matches

The first stage of our Smartphone World Cup is over and the first four winners have been determined. Let’s take a look at the results since there are one or two surprises that we didn’t expect.

We’ve added up the percentages for the three pictures from round one, and of course, whichever device ends up with the most points wins. If you want to have a look at the pictures, just click on the corresponding headline below.

Winner: Huawei P20 Pro (174-126)

Apple iPhone X photos: 1A, 2A, 3B

Huawei P20 Pro photos: 1B, 2B, 3A

The kick-off to our Smartphone World Championship was Apple iPhone X against Huawei P20 Pro. The final result is quite clear and Huawei is moving onto the next round as the triumphant winner. While the back-lit shot with the iPhone is still clearly ahead with 64% of the vote, the P20 Pro gets 78% of the vote for the portrait. The street scene also goes to the P20 Pro, so Huawei and the P20 Pro’s triple camera get the win in this round. Nice work, Huawei!

The Huawei P20 Pro did better than the iPhone X. / © AndroidPIT

Winner: Sony Xperia XZ2 (158-142)

Sony Xperia XZ2 photos: 1C, 2D, 3D

LG G7 ThinQ photos: 1D, 2C, 3C

The closest duel in our first round was between Sony and LG, and the Japanese brand came out on top. While LG performed better with first picture, Sony did better in the second two pictures to be named the winner. Nice work!

The Sony Xperia XZ2 won its first round match against the G7 ThinQ. / © AndroidPIT

Winner: OnePlus 6 (184-116)

OnePlus 6 photos: 1F, 2E, 3F

Samsung Galaxy S9 photos: 1E, 2F, 3E

It’s the first big surprise of our Smartphone World Cup: The OnePlus 6, the cheapest smartphone in our field of participants, clearly outclassed the market leader’s top model, the Samsung Galaxy S9. The S9 only performed better in the back-lit picture, and there only squeaked out a 51-49% victory. With the other two photos, the OnePlus 6 performed much better, taking 67 and 68% of the votes. Congratulations, OnePlus, that wasn’t expected!

The OnePlus 6’s victory over the Galaxy S9 was quite unexpected. / © AndroidPIT

Winner: Google Pixel 2 (210-90)

Google Pixel 2 photos: 1H, 2H, 3G

HTC U12+ photos: 1G, 2G, 3H

The most decisive victory in the first round was achieved by a smartphone from last year, the Google Pixel 2. The votes were only close for the portrait photo, where Google won 54-46%. Google was a more clear favorite for the other two photos. This doesn’t bode well for the HTC U12+, but maybe the device can find a way to stay alive in the loser’s bracket.

One camera took home a lot of points: the Google Pixel 2. / © AndroidPIT

Second round

Now it’s time for the second round. Whoever loses here will be out of the tournament. The winners of the first round will face off against one another, and the losers of the first round will also face off. These should be exciting matches, especially because of the task: next time, we’ll have a look at low-light photos. Here are the upcoming matches:

Winners' rounds

Huawei P20 Pro vs Sony Xperia XZ2

OnePlus 6 vs Google Pixel 2

Losers' rounds

Apple iPhone X vs. LG G7 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. HTC U12+

Now we’re off to the second round, so check back in at AndroidPIT to stay updated with the results! Let us know what you think of the results thus far!