With Symfonisk, IKEA and Sonos are making sound that lights up the room

Earlier this year, Ikea and Sonos announced a very promising partnership: Symfonisk. A hybrid product that offers a mix between a loudspeaker with the exceptional quality of the American manufacturer, and a lamp that gives a cosy atmosphere as only the Swedish brand knows how to do so well.

The launch is scheduled for August, and until now we didn't know much more about this very promising speaker/lamp that the two companies behind it are so proud of. Today, we know a little more: a remote control will accompany the product, to manage not only the sound, but also the light, to create a very special atmosphere in your home. Yes!

Ikea is concerned about the atmosphere of your home

"For Ikea, the smart home is about allowing people to create their own atmosphere, lead more comfortable lives and feel safe at home. Ikea is constantly looking for ideas that improve life at home, and we can do even better by integrating technology into products and solutions for home furnishings," said Björn Block, Global Business Leader.

And let's face it, a little background music and a dimmed light make the difference in an interior right away. In fact, Ikea conducted a study that revealed that 59% of respondents used music to create a family environment. And the lighting, of course, plays a major role in the moods that everyone experiences throughout the day.

Symfonisk, or the connected home by Ikea

After the release of the Symfonisk range of products scheduled for August, you can manage everything from Ikea's Trådfri app after a simple update. Thus, in one click you will customize your entire lighting environment: lighting design, setting the schedule or a timer... And it doesn't stop with Symfonisk devices. If the light is on, then your smart blinds (from the Swedish brand, of course) will close themselves, for example.

Symfonisk will offer two different products, a speaker/lamp and a shelf/speaker. Ikea

And if you want to bask in the joys of the connected home without being glued to your phone, once again Ikea has the solution: the Symfonisk remote control, which will be released in the fall of 2019. Simply synchronize it with the Trådfri app to let go of your phone and control your sound and lighting atmosphere.

So, would you like Symfonisk in your home?