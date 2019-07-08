Xperia F: Sony's foldable smartphone

Like it or not, folding smartphones are shaping up to be a very lucrative market. If Samsung and Huawei have had some setbacks to launch their models, it is Sony's turn to get involved in the fight. The Japanese manufacturer is said to be working on its version of the foldable smartphone. What's his name? The Xperia F.

It is through the Max J leaker, known as @Samsung_News_ on the Twitter, that we learned of the existence of this smartphone in preparation by Sony. The leaker also reveals several technical characteristics as well as a release date.

Thus, the Galaxy F, in addition to offering a foldable screen signed LG and adopting a design called Nautilus (the meaning of which is still unknown), would include a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 3220 mAh battery, a 5G modem and a camera with a 10x zoom function. According to the leaker, Sony is planning to launch this device at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

*Launch could take place in December/early 2020

— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) July 6 2019

This is the first time that "concrete" information has been made available on Sony's foldable smartphone. While we can already be almost certain that this market will experience a significant boom in the coming years and that Android will adapt to this change, it is still unclear what form the foldable smartphone will really take on in everyday life.

Are you excited about the arrival of more folding smartphones?