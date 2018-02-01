Sony Xperia L2 and XA2: first impressions in our unboxing
In January, Sony announced its new mid-range smartphones at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. Finally, Xperia XA2 and L2 have reached our office and into our unboxing videos.
A sneak peek at the Sony Xperia L2
My first impressions upon removing the device from the box is that it’s quite large, and may be difficult to hold and use. It has a classic design, large bezels and a 16:9 display. You can reach and use the fingerprint sensor with ease, which is located on the back of the phone. And for $249 (or £199), it of course lacks some of the spectacular features that you can expect from higher-end smartphones.
Sony Xperia L2 technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|150 x 78 x 9.7 mm
|Weight:
|175 g
|Battery size:
|3200 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.5 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|1280 x 720 pixels (0 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|13 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|7.1.1 - Nougat
|User interface:
|Xperia UI
|RAM:
|3 GB
|Internal storage:
|32 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|MediaTek MT
|Number of cores:
|4
|Max. clock speed:
|1.35 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2
First impressions of the Sony XperIa XA2
The Sony Xperia XA2 gives a totally different impression. With an elegant design, it’s much easier and comfortable to hold. It’s sleek design means it has slimmer bezels which helps to grip the phone. Again, the fingerprint sensor works well and the display is bright and clear.
Although a little more pricey at $349 (or £379), I enjoyed using the Xperia XA2 the most out of the smartphones. If you’re looking for value for money, the XL2 might be for you, but if you want a better experience overall then the XA2 may be the best option. All will become clear in our full review!
Sony Xperia XA2 technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|142 x 70 x 9.7 mm
|Weight:
|171 g
|Battery size:
|3300 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.2 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|1920 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi)
|Front camera:
|23 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|8 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|8.0 - Oreo
|RAM:
|3 GB
|Internal storage:
|32 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.2 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0
So stay tuned while we test the devices and reach our final verdict. In the meantime, go ahead and leave your comments about your impressions of the new Sony smartphones. We're looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
1 Comment
When will they release the Xperia L2 and XA2?