Sony Xperia L2 and XA2: first impressions in our unboxing

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

In January, Sony announced its new mid-range smartphones at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. Finally, Xperia XA2 and L2 have reached our office and into our unboxing videos.

A sneak peek at the Sony Xperia L2

My first impressions upon removing the device from the box is that it’s quite large, and may be difficult to hold and use. It has a classic design, large bezels and a 16:9 display. You can reach and use the fingerprint sensor with ease, which is located on the back of the phone. And for $249 (or £199), it of course lacks some of the spectacular features that you can expect from higher-end smartphones.

Sony Xperia L2 technical specifications

Dimensions: 150 x 78 x 9.7 mm
Weight: 175 g
Battery size: 3200 mAh
Screen size: 5.5 in
Display technology: LCD
Screen: 1280 x 720 pixels (0 ppi)
Front camera: 8 megapixels
Rear camera: 13 megapixels
Flashlight: LED
Android version: 7.1.1 - Nougat
User interface: Xperia UI
RAM: 3 GB
Internal storage: 32 GB
Removable storage: microSD
Chipset: MediaTek MT
Number of cores: 4
Max. clock speed: 1.35 GHz
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2

First impressions of the Sony XperIa XA2

The Sony Xperia XA2 gives a totally different impression. With an elegant design, it’s much easier and comfortable to hold. It’s sleek design means it has slimmer bezels which helps to grip the phone. Again, the fingerprint sensor works well and the display is bright and clear.

Although a little more pricey at $349 (or £379), I enjoyed using the Xperia XA2 the most out of the smartphones. If you’re looking for value for money, the XL2 might be for you, but if you want a better experience overall then the XA2 may be the best option. All will become clear in our full review!

Sony Xperia XA2 technical specifications

Dimensions: 142 x 70 x 9.7 mm
Weight: 171 g
Battery size: 3300 mAh
Screen size: 5.2 in
Display technology: LCD
Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi)
Front camera: 23 megapixels
Rear camera: 8 megapixels
Flashlight: LED
Android version: 8.0 - Oreo
RAM: 3 GB
Internal storage: 32 GB
Removable storage: microSD
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Number of cores: 8
Max. clock speed: 2.2 GHz
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

So stay tuned while we test the devices and reach our final verdict. In the meantime, go ahead and leave your comments about your impressions of the new Sony smartphones. We're looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

