Sony Xperia XA3 to get a 21:9 display

Roland Quandt has done it again. Once again, the German leaker has received exclusive information on upcoming smartphones. This time it's Sony. Its entry-level model Xperia XA3 will feature a special display, allegedly in a 21:9 format.

At the end of February, Sony will present its new smartphone models. Among other things, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the entry-level Xperia XA3 will be unveiled. It will succeed the one-year-old Xperia XA2, which was also first presented at the MWC. In addition to new technical equipment, however, the new device is expected to have a almost bezel-less design. This can be seen in the photo posted by the German Leaker Roland Quandt.

This is (what I think is) the Sony Xperia XA3. And it's crazy. Because it apparently has a 21:9 screen. And no bezel at the bottom. And a huge forehead. https://t.co/lgdbtUjs7s — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 6, 2019

The Dutch tech blog LetsGoDigital recently discovered that Sony has registered the brand "CinemaWide". So Sony's new smartphones screens are 'as wide as the silver screen'. The manufacturer is picking up speed with the hitherto inconspicuous mid range.

According to rumors, the upcoming device called the Xperia XZ4, will also be equipped with the CinemaWide-Display. It wouldn't come as a surprise if almost all other smartphone manufacturers had also reached the 2:1 format, if not even blown it up. Therefore, it was almost overdue for Sony to follow suit.

Here's one pic of every color that I've seen so far. More at the link above. Changing the end of the pic URL to :orig gives you the full resolution on Twitter. On https://t.co/yfk447ZUma just change the last number in the pic URL to 0 = highest quality available. pic.twitter.com/bITT1C9T6C — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 6, 2019

It might be exciting for Sony that its devices also have only little bezel on the lower edge. In this case, the display utilization could be higher than that of many competitors. Tests should show to what extent this impairs handling of the phone. You can expect those at the beginning of March at the earliest, when the device is expected to hit the market.

What are your thoughts on Sony and their upcoming devices? Let us know in the comments.