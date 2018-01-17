Xperia XZ Pro: The next stage of Sony Mobile's evolution

At CES 2018 at the beginning of January, Sony Mobile teased the first stages of its future smartphone strategy with the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and the L2. Now the latest rumors suggest that we will see the Xperia XZ Pro unveiled at the Mobile World Congress this February.

In the past, Sony Mobile was known for its consistent adherence to tradition, the tried and tested. Many people described the design as old-fashioned and outdated, while fans regarded it as independent and part of the brand's personality. Similarly, the side-mounted fingerprint sensor is divisive and it's notable that other manufacturers have been able to tease out more from Sony's own image sensors then the PlayStation makers themselves.

But this is set to change in every respect in 2018. The initial steps of this evolution have been slowly creeping in since last year's Sony Xperia XZ series. Obviously, we shall see the developments more clearly when Sony showcases new smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, especially with regard to a smartphone that has been the subject of rumors and news over the past few days: the Xperia XZ Pro.

This unofficial concept shows an attractive direction for the next Sony Xperia smartphones to take. / © Weibo

The Xperia XZ Pro is supposed to be a 5.7-inch smartphone in a nearly bezel-less case with the technical specifications that have been published on the Internet platforms MyDrivers and XDADevelopers. It is still not certain whether Sony will switch to OLED technology for this smartphone, although a job advertisement from the previous year seems to point to this. A 4K resolution should be considered standard for a Sony flagship, whether with LCD or OLED technology.

When it comes to cameras, the Sony Xperia XZ Pro will feature a dual camera on the back with 18 and 12 megapixel sensors. Rumor has it that the pixel sizes will be 1.33μm and 1.38μm and are likely to benefit from light sensitivity, which is necessary because the Xperia 2017 smartphones are weak in low lighting conditions. The Xperia XZ Pro should also offer the 3D scanner function and super slow-motion shots at up to 1,000 fps as the successor of the XZ Premium.

A bit blurry, but you can see some possible specs of the Xperia XZ Pro. / © Weibo

The XZ Pro should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6 GB of RAM, according to the latest rumor. The internal memory should be 128 GB of type UFS and should be expandable via microSD cards. Of course, we can assume that the Sony Xperia XZ Pro will also be waterproof and dust-proof to IP68.

The placement of the fingerprint sensor has still not been discussed in rumors and leaks, and it is still uncertain whether it will have a 3.5 mm jack plug and whether it will again have stereo front speakers. However, this information should be submitted by the end of February at the latest to the Mobile World Congress, as the official presentation will then be considered. Sales should not start until June 2018.

Are you excited for the Xperia XZ Pro? What features are you expecting from it?