Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact prototype images leak, hint at curves

Sony is getting ready to strut their stuff at MWC 2018, and from the looks of it, we're going to see another quality bite-sized dive in the form of the Xperia XZ2 Compact. Thanks to a leaked image of what is purported to be a prototype of the new device, we have some idea of its design and features. Let's take a look.

A new curvy design for the Compact range?

Sony plans to renovate the signature design that has characterized its devices for years. The new smartphones coming in 2018 should opt for a less rectangular design, softer lines and slightly more rounded corners. In short, the Omnibalance could only be a distant memory.

The photo of the presumed prototype, shared by a user on the Xperia Blog, shows in particular a curved chassis, something new for Sony. In the photo, the Xperia XZ2 Compact is shown side by side with the Xperia Z5 Compact and the difference in design is evident.

Will the Xperia XZ2 Compact be more curvy? / © Xperia Blog

Not only does it look like we'll see a curved back panel, there is also a noticeable redesign and repositioning of the physical buttons. The body seems to be made of aluminium and the slim bezels around the display suggest the de rigueur 18:9 format.

A close-up of the Xperia XZ2 Compact prototype. / © Xperia Blog

The unexpected curves seem to follow what has already been indicated by the teaser video published by Sony on February 19. The short, the mysterious video suggests curved lines without specifying whether they are applied to the front or rear panel. Should we expect a curved display?

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact abandons the mini jack

The source also reveals that the Xperia XZ2 Compact's prototype does not incorporate the 3.5 mm mini jack for headphones. Although we cannot know at the moment whether the final version of the device will ditch the jack or keep it, it's some cause for Compact fans who love wired headsets to be apprehensive.

Sony's upcoming Xperia XZ2 Compact will be important to the fans of the range, as there isn't much competition offering a top-range product in a small size. If Sony continues to do this, the Xperia XZ2 Compact could succeed its predecessor and reign supreme as the best compact phone.

Are you considering a compact smartphone this year? What do you think Sony's video teaser suggests?