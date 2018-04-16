Sony XZ2 Premium unveiled with dual camera, 4K HDR recording
Not long after the presentation of the Sony Xperia XZ2, the premium version has been unveiled. On the brand's official blog, the upcoming successor to the XZ2 has been detailed, and it boasts an impressive camera and technical specifications, but could be on the bulky (and costly) side. Let's take a look at what this phone has to offer.
Without any special event to mark the announcement, Sony has quietly launched the XZ2 premium on its blog listing some impressive features. This completes the brand's range launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
How does it look?
The XZ2 Premium shares most of the design features of the XZ2 with a glass and metal finish, durable Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. According to Sony, the device will be comfortable to handle, and will look sleek and elegant, however if you take a closer look, the handset isn't going to be the most compact out there due to its 5.8" screen and 236g weight.
Sony shows off its cameras
The premium version ups its camera game with a "Motion Eye" 19MP dual camera, whereas the XZ2 only had a single camera on the back of the phone. Sony also highlights the fact that it has a black and white sensor, which enables the device to capture clear contrast, as well as a color image sensor to accurately depict color in the shots you take. It features a Bokeh mode, plus creative effects and excellent capabilities in low-light. For the front-facing camera, Sony boasts a 13MP, 1/3.06”, low-light sensor. You can also enable the flash for your selfies.
Regarding video, you can enjoy recording in 4K HDR, making your videos detailed. Similar to competitors devices such as the Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20 Pro, the camera will have super slow motion in HD or FullHD.
"Immersive viewing" is highlighted too, with its high quality display which is larger and brighter than its predecessor. Like on the XZ2, Sony has included its Dynamic Vibration System which can be activated when you play games and watch movies. Audio fans will be pleased too, as it will have powerful stereo sound which are apparently Sony's loudest speakers to date.
How much will it cost?
The pricing has not yet been revealed by Sony, but we can assume this will be an expensive phone nearing the $1000 mark, as the XZ2 is available for around $800. We do however know that it'll be available in summer this year in the two colors pictured above: Chrome Black and Chrome Silver.
Is it worth waiting for?
If you like bigger screens, the Premium has a 5.8 inch screen compared to the 5.7 inch on the standard version, plus an extra 2GB of RAM. If you're into gaming then, this could be a selling point (considering the immersive viewing and audio quality, too). It also has a bigger battery with 3540mAh, rather than 3180mAh. Last but not least, the dual camera system could be a decisive factor for photography enthusiasts. Both devices run Android 8.0 Oreo and pack a Snapdragon 845 processor. For a full list of specifications, check out the table below:
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium: Technical specifications
|Dimensions
|158 x 80 x 6,4 - 11.9 mm
|Weight
|236g
|Display
|5,8" 4K HDR LCD, 16:9
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|CPU
|8 core (4x 2,7GHz Kryo 385 Gold e 4x 1,7GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear Camera
|19 MP 1/2.3" Exmor RS (1,22μm) f/1.8 +
12 MP 1/2.3" Exmor RS (1,55μm) f/1.6
|Front Camera
|13 MP 1/3.06" Exmor RS f/2.0
|Battery
|3450mAh
|System
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Other
|NFC, Ricarica wireless Qi, DVS, No jack, LTE 1.2Gbps
Overall, it's down to taste and whether you have that extra cash to splash. What are your impressions of the device so far? Are you considering waiting for its summer release?
Source: Sony
