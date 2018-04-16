Sony XZ2 Premium unveiled with dual camera, 4K HDR recording

Not long after the presentation of the Sony Xperia XZ2, the premium version has been unveiled. On the brand's official blog, the upcoming successor to the XZ2 has been detailed, and it boasts an impressive camera and technical specifications, but could be on the bulky (and costly) side. Let's take a look at what this phone has to offer.

Without any special event to mark the announcement, Sony has quietly launched the XZ2 premium on its blog listing some impressive features. This completes the brand's range launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

How does it look?

The XZ2 Premium shares most of the design features of the XZ2 with a glass and metal finish, durable Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. According to Sony, the device will be comfortable to handle, and will look sleek and elegant, however if you take a closer look, the handset isn't going to be the most compact out there due to its 5.8" screen and 236g weight.

Do you like the look of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium? / © Sony

Sony shows off its cameras

The premium version ups its camera game with a "Motion Eye" 19MP dual camera, whereas the XZ2 only had a single camera on the back of the phone. Sony also highlights the fact that it has a black and white sensor, which enables the device to capture clear contrast, as well as a color image sensor to accurately depict color in the shots you take. It features a Bokeh mode, plus creative effects and excellent capabilities in low-light. For the front-facing camera, Sony boasts a 13MP, 1/3.06”, low-light sensor. You can also enable the flash for your selfies.

Regarding video, you can enjoy recording in 4K HDR, making your videos detailed. Similar to competitors devices such as the Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20 Pro, the camera will have super slow motion in HD or FullHD.