We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

Video 2 min read No comments

Sony Xperia XZ3 unboxing: a worthy upgrade?

Authored by: David McCourt

Revealed at IFA 2018 last month, the Sony XZ3 is now available for pre-order in both the UK and the US. Watch us unbox the retail version on Sony’s new flagship to see what you will get in the box. Is the XZ3 a worthy upgrade from April’s XZ2?

We got our first look at the new Sony XZ3 at IFA 2018, and you can watch our first impressions video here, but now we have a retail box with all the trimmings. We unboxed the new device on camera to show you what’s inside.

The XZ3 is Sony’s first smartphone to feature a P-OLED display and this one comes with curved edges. There’s also a single camera on the front and back, plus a centrally located fingerprint sensor.

AndroidPIT sony xperia xz3 colors
The new Sony Xperia XZ3 comes in four striking colours. / © AndroidPIT

Pre-orders are open now. In the UK, the XZ3 starts at £699. There’s a nicer pre-order bonus for gamers, with access to the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta. You’ll also get a free copy of the game when it is released on October 12.

In the US, the price is $899, but the Sony flagship does come with an Xperia Ear Duo stereo headset worth $280 for those that pre-order.

What do you think of the Sony Xperia XZ3? Worth the upgrade from an XZ2? Let us know in the comments below.

Sony Xperia XZ3 technical specifications

Dimensions: 158 x 73 x 9.9 mm
Weight: 195 g
Battery size: 3300 mAh
Screen size: 6 in
Display technology: AMOLED
Screen: 2880 x 1440 pixels (537 ppi)
Front camera: 13 megapixels
Rear camera: 19 megapixels
Flashlight: LED
User interface: Xperia UI
RAM: 4 GB
Internal storage: 64 GB
Removable storage: microSD
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Number of cores: 8
Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

 

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 7 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: