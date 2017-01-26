Sony Xperia Z5 Android Nougat update: latest news

The Xperia Z5 was originally released running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop , and was later updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow , which brought problems as updates sometimes can do. Now, Sony is in the process of bringing Android 7.0 Nougat to Xperia Z5 devices. So far things haven't been going smoothly.

Sony Xperia Z5 Android 7.0 Nougat update

Nougat started rolling out in mid-January 2017 to the Sony Xperia Z5, and since then the company has announced that it is pressing pause and pulling the update. The few users who managed to get the update so far have complained of unusual battery drain. Sony is now working on fixing the issues caused by the update now.

We’re still working on the inconsistencies in Nougat for Z5, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet - priority is user experience. Will re-commence rollout ASAP. — Sony Xperia News (@SonyMobileNews) January 23, 2017

So, if you're still waiting for an update, there's your answer as to why. Expect the roll out to begin again soon. In addition to the Xperia Z5, this news also applies to the Z3+ and Z4 tablet.

Don't panic. Nougat is coming soon to the Z5! / © AndroidPIT

