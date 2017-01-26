This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Sony Xperia Z5 Android Nougat update: latest news

Update: Sony has temporarily pulled the update to fix inconsistencies

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

The Xperia Z5 was originally released running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, and was later updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which brought problems as updates sometimes can do. Now, Sony is in the process of bringing Android 7.0 Nougat to Xperia Z5 devices. So far things haven't been going smoothly.

Sony Xperia Z5 Android 7.0 Nougat update

Nougat started rolling out in mid-January 2017 to the Sony Xperia Z5, and since then the company has announced that it is pressing pause and pulling the update. The few users who managed to get the update so far have complained of unusual battery drain. Sony is now working on fixing the issues caused by the update now. 

So, if you're still waiting for an update, there's your answer as to why. Expect the roll out to begin again soon. In addition to the Xperia Z5, this news also applies to the Z3+ and Z4 tablet.

AndroidPIT Android N Nougat 2476
Don't panic. Nougat is coming soon to the Z5! / © AndroidPIT

When these devices finally have Nougat sorted out, be sure to check out our Nougat tips and tricks to make the most of your fancy new version of Android's many features.

For more on the Xperia Z5, see our full review of the device. Have you tried out the newest version of the Xperia UI? Have you been having issues with the latest updates? Let us know in the comments. 

6 comments

  •   1

    my phone 📱 after updating its not ringing any more its in sailant mood i hit the last update

  •   18
    anshul 10 months ago Link to comment

    Good news for Sony users. Congrats!

  •   1
    Tim Brown Dec 14, 2015 Link to comment

    Turned out it was the 5.1.1 lollipop update (I was a bit eager in posting and couldn't remove post afterwards). My phone has just updated again, but it's another 5.1.1 :@.
    Gave up rooting phones as too many of the Roms cause issues (if I want stock/light android I will go Nexus).

  •   5

    I worry Sony Xperia M4 Aqua with 8GB ROM will be convenient with marshmallow cause it only got about 1.25 GB of user storage.

  •   1

    Mine is updating now :F.

