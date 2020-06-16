Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 review: solid Galaxy Buds+ alternatives

The Anker Soundcore range has been expanding rapidly recently, and there are plenty of designs and styles to choose from today. I took a look at the Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds to see how they stack up to the competition in what is quickly becoming a very crowded market.

Slim, discreet true wireless earbuds

The nomenclature is a little confusing over at Soundcore's true wireless headphones division. The Spirit Dot 2 could be seen as the successor the Soundcore Liberty Neo, but have clearly been giving the Spirit name due to some design features that make them suitable for sports.

You get an IPX7-rating here for protection against water and dust damage. The Spirit Dot 2 are also strengthened by the company's exclusive SweatGuard technology. The result is worry-free exercising. I took these out for a quick 10-kilometer run in the June heat and certainly put SweatGuard to the test, without problems.

The hallow AirWings are a smart design choice. / © AndroidPIT

The other new addition for the Spirit Dot 2 is the new and relatively unique "hollow AirWings". These are essentially silicone wings that are designed to wedge under the anthelix of your ear to provide a secure fit. The hallow nature of these wings makes them feel soft and comfortable, without sacrificing the fit. The flexible, soft silicone build partially deflates to conform to the shape and size of your ears. I am a fan of this system compared to more rigid tips I have experienced several other earbuds.

The Spirit Dot 2 are very comfortable to wear for up to about an hour. No problem for even lengthy commutes or during an exercise session, but I did find myself experiencing a bit of irritation once I got over the hour mark. This is not a huge criticism, as is it something I generally experience with all in-ear headphones. For longer listing periods, I always opt for an over-ear headphone design anyway.

Soundcore says that the Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds are 20% slimmer to ensure they fit comfortably and discreetly in your ears. The size and profile of these is impressive. I would go as far to say as they are one of the slimmest pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy on today's crowded market, at any budget!

The earbuds are slim and don't protrude too far from the side of your face. / © AndroidPIT

No ANC, but does it matter?

The one on-trend feature the Spirit Dot 2 are missing is active noise canceling. I am still torn on this issue for true wireless earbuds in general. It is cool that ANC is coming to this form factor, and high-end earbuds such as the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3 convince me that this is the future, but so many of the true wireless earbuds in and around the $100 price segment fail miserably in this area.

In a way, I actually prefer the approach of the Souncore Spirit Dot 2 - and the highly anticipated Pixel Buds 2 - of just going with passive noise canceling and enough volume and bass to drown out the world around you. Soundcore has certainly addressed the bass issue, claiming that the Spirit Dot 2 offer "100% more bass" (compared to what, exactly, is not specified), but you can read about how the sound later.

The Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds utilize an LDS antenna and Bluetooth 5 to create a strong connection. There are individual transmitters in each earbud, and the result is very stable pairing. There's no app or any fancy button combinations to worry about here. Simply take both earbuds out of the charging case and you can then search for the Spirit Dot 2 via Bluetooth and pair them up.

The case lid uses a sliding mechanism. / © AndroidPIT

Speaking of the carry case, it is one of the biggest disappointments of the Spirit Dot 2 for me. It's not particularly huge or cumbersome, but I am left with the sense that the manufacturer could have made it even smaller, especially when you factor in the not-so-great battery life. There seems to be a lot of left over space in the case. The lid slides up, rather than opens, and it does feel a little fragile. I have only been using the Spirit Dot 2 for about a week, but I would worry about this mechanism long term.

The Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds come with five sizes of ear tips and three sizes of the AirWings to give you the freedom to find a combination that fits you nicely. A USB-C cable is also provided to charge the charging case.