Soundcore Wakey review: you can replace all your bedside gadgets

Presented at CES in Las Vegas, Soundcore Wakey has finally arrived at the editorial office. What's so special about this Anker brand radio alarm clock? Find out in our full review!

Rating

Good ✓ Design

✓ Fast wireless charging

✓ Additional USB ports

✓ FM radio

✓ AUX-IN

✓ Bluetooth 5.0 Bad ✕ Not optimal speaker quality

✕ No Wi-Fi

Pleasant design and many useful functions Awarded the 2018 Golden Pin Design Award, the Soundcore Wakey looks almost like a product from Google . The opaque white plastic of the body and the grey fabric that covers the display and speaker are reminiscent of products made by the Mountain View giant. The dimensions of 200x92x82mm are compact enough to fit even on a small bedside table and the weight of 540 grams together with the rubberized bottom allow Wakey to remain stable and not move for any reason. Rubber feet prevent the Wakey from moving. / © AndroidPIT In the upper part of the clock radio, there is a coil for fast wireless charging, compatible with a maximum speed of 7.5W with Apple devices and up to 10W with the latest Samsung smartphones. At least that what the official website says, however I think that other products from other brands could still take advantage of the fast charging if compatible. If not, the battery will be charged at 5W. During wireless charging a small blue LED lights up for confirmation. / © AndroidPIT Speaking of charging, on the back, there are two USB ports compatible with PowerIQ technology and with a maximum output of 10W, useful for charging accessories such as headphones, smartwatches or other compatible products. All ports, including the power ports, radio antenna and audio input are located on the back, for a clean and elegant look. The rubber pad holds even the slipperiest smartphones in place! / © AndroidPIT In the front part, under the display, there are soft touch backlit keys that will allow you to control volume, radio, alarm clocks and Bluetooth connection, though I found the Soundcore app to be more practical and intuitive.

An old-fashioned but functional display The Soundcore Wakey uses white LEDs arranged in a matrix to display key information such as time, Bluetooth connection, FM radio activation or alarm clock. You can' t talk about a real display here. However, the LEDs are sufficiently bright for the day but not too annoying for the night. Through the Soundcore app you can still adjust 5 different brightness levels or completely deactivate the "display" in the desired hours (although I sincerely do not see the point of turning off the time in a clock radio whose main task is precisely to allow us to take a quick look at the time...). All information is displayed via the white LED matrix. / © AndroidPIT

One app for everyone, all in one app Soundcore provides in its app all the main controls for the Wakey and other products of the same brand . In addition to being able to update the firmware via your smartphone, the app allows you to create new custom alarms and manage the FM radio. Unfortunately only 10 stations can be stored, the reason for this is not very clear to me... The fantastic user interface well maintained and animated. The white noise function is perhaps one of the most interesting I've tried. The reason? You can scroll through a list of different sound effects and mix them at different volumes to create your own ideal environment for relaxation and rest. There is also a timer for automatic shutdown. Unfortunately, the Soundcore app cannot connect to the speaker remotely because it does not have a Wi-Fi connection. You will need to connect to the alarm clock via Bluetooth before you can change any settings via the app.

A great clock radio, a mediocre speaker. The Anker clock radio has two 1.75" drivers and 5W of power each (for a total of 10W of power) whose sound is strong enough and quite clear. However, do not expect excellent sound quality, especially because of the slightly exaggerated bass, a feature common to other Soundcore speakers such as the Flare or the Flare+. Fast and reliable Bluetooth connection. / © AndroidPIT The Integrated FM radio function has a frequency ranging from 87 to 108 MHz. However, for the radio to function properly, the small, discreet antenna included in the sales package must be connected to the rear. Excellent to notice the presence of wired AUX audio input with 3.5mm jack. A really well equipped gadget. / © AndroidPIT There is also Bluetooth 5.0, with which you can even answer hands-free calls via the Wakey thanks to the integrated microphone. Despite the microphone, unfortunately, there is no type of voice assistant and no smart functionality via Wi-Fi network. Unfortunately, high quality aptX, aptX HD, AAC or LDAC codecs are not supported. The volume is high but the noise is too loud. / © AndroidPIT