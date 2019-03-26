We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Here's the new speaker collaboration from Sonos and IKEA
Smart Home Sonos Ikea 2 min read No comments

Here's the new speaker collaboration from Sonos and IKEA

Authored by: Simone Scanu

IKEA has been teasing audiophiles for a long time with Sonos' famous Symfonisk loudspeakers, but the time seems to have come to lift the curtain on the result of this collaboration. After celebrating its Red Dot Design awards, the Swedish giant unveiled the final version of the speaker.

Despite the revelation, the official Symfonisk presentation event is scheduled for April 9th, a little earlier than expected. The final design of the speaker born from the collaboration between Sonos and IKEA seems very similar to the original prototype of last year, that is a shelf with an integrated loudspeaker that can be mounted in different ways.

ikea sonos Symfonisk 1
This is the final aspect of the new Symfonisk Sonos born from the collaboration with IKEA. / © IKEA

It is not clear whether this Symfonisk design will be the only one to be revealed, but it is likely that the two partners have developed different options. Moreover, it is not yet clear how much they will cost, although IKEA recently revealed that the new speakers will be sold "at an affordable price", but this remains to be seen.

sonos ikea
The previous prototypes shown by IKEA are not so different. / © Sonos

On the other hand, the cheapest Sonos speaker, the Play: 1, costs $149.00, so it is likely that Symfonisk will be able to wander around in this range. These and other questions will be answered on 9 April.

Source: Engadget

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter 5 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: