Spotify is testing Car Thing, its first hardware product

This will probably not surprise many people because we have been hearing rumors for a while now, but Spotify is working on a speaker with an intelligent assistant. It is now official. A smart speaker optimized for your car is well and truly under development.

Spotify is calling it 'Car Thing', but what does it do? Exactly what can be expected from a Spotify device, it seems. It is a "voice-controlled music and podcast device", i.e. a device that allows you to control the listening of music and podcasts via a voice interface. No surprises, then, except perhaps the presence of buttons on the device. Currently, beta testers are using the device in the United States. Of course, it is not yet marketed and the price is still unknown.

Spotify is a reference in music. / © AndroidPIT

Spotify's ambitions until now have been quite clear: it wanted to become the benchmark for music listening and podcasting. If Car Thing is only for vehicles, it's not impossible that Spotify is working on other devices and we have to wonder if it really has the ambition to compete on two fields: the hardware field to compete against Google Home and Amazon Echo, and the connected assistant field to compete against Google Assistant and the other big players in the market.

Spotify is working on "Home Thing" and "Voice Thing", which could well be a connected speaker and an intelligent assistant respectively. We will, of course, keep you informed.