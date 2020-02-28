Spotify is getting a fresh new looks and new features

For many music fans, Spotify is the first port of call for music streaming. Now, the company has given its app a new coat of paint and simplified the control system. However, the innovations are only available for iOS devices for the time being. They will come to Android soon.

The last update rolled out for the music streaming service Spotify this week. But only now are the changes taking effect and not for every user. So for the time being the new features are only accessible for users of an iOS device, while Android users still have to be patient. In addition, the complete package will also be made available in its entirety to paying customers only. If you have a free version in use, you have to do without some of the new features.

The new Spotify app looks very clean and simple. / © Spotify

As part of the new features Spotify introduced with the update, the control of the app should be simplified. For example, the play button has been improved so that it can now be used to select linear or random playback of titles with a single click. For a faster search, the CD cover should also be displayed with the title in almost every playlist. An exception is the album display, since only one cover is relevant. Furthermore, favorite songs that have already been rated as "Liked" should be marked with a heart (right next to the title). For better control, Spotify has also worked on easier one-handed use and has arranged the buttons for Play, Download and Like icons more clearly in the app.

The new shuffle button from Spotify allows quick configuration of playback options. / © Spotify

Many new features are only available to Spotify Premium subscribers. For example, the new shuffle button (see above) or the download button, as users of the free version cannot download music for offline listening anyway. It is not yet known how long the wait for Android will be. No manual update of the Spotify app is necessary to get the new look. Spotify has already integrated all innovations into the interface.

