Which in-vehicle aftermarket stereos are compatible with Android Auto?

More and more cars are hitting the road with built-in, pre-installed systems that are primed and ready for Android Auto - Google's in-car smart navigation and entertainment system. However, for drivers with older vehicles, the aftermarket stereo space provides a solution. Here are all of the compatible systems.

Almost all of the big car manufacturers now support Android Auto natively, but the compatibility is often limited to newer models. If you want to find out if your car manufacturer supports Android Auto, you check out our extensive list here. If you've already bought a compatible car or aftermarket stereo and want to figure out how to install Android Auto on it, we've got a nice little for that for you here.

Aamp

Aamp is a global manufacturer of vehicle aftermarket and OEM technology. They do a couple of stereos that are Android Auto ready:

UN1880

UN1880E

Adayo

The Chinese manufacturer of aftermarket stereos sells products in the west too. The following aftermarket stereos support Android Auto:

DN56B6H

DN6V56A

HM4Z05A

Alpine

Founded in 1978, Alpine Electronics of America is an industry leader in the market for subwoofers and in-car stereo systems. Quite a few of the range support Android Auto out of the box:

i209

i902D

iLX-207

iLX-702D

INE-W710D

INE-W977A

INE-W977HD

X208AU

X208U

X209D

X802D-U

X902D

Blaupunkt

Responsible for the world's first worldwide launch of a car radio all the way back in 1932, Blaupunkt has certainly got pedigree. These are the stereos the company sells today that support Android Auto:

Monte Carlo 750

New York 750

Osaka 760

Caska

Hailing from the Chinese province of Guangdong, Caska has been knocking out in-vehicle infotainment systems since 1998. Today, the company makes a handful of models that can run Android Auto:

CA9009-BR

CA9015-NR

RQ9012-BR

Clarion

Japanese manufacturer Clarion now sells its infotainment systems all over the world including Europe and North and South America. Just a couple are ready for Android Auto:

NXV977D

NXV987D

CVTE

CVTE is part of Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Company Limited and has been making electronics since 2005. The car stereos that support Android Auto are as follows:

U621P

U701P

U702P

U703P

Evus

Spanish brand Evus is perhaps most famous for paint jobs and car customization, but it also makes an in-car infotainment system that works with Android Auto:

DD680R

Android Auto makes navigation much easier. / © AndroidPIT

JBL

JBL is one of the most successful manufacturers of loudspeakers, headphones and various other audio equipment. It is also dipping into in-vehicle stuff, with products like the JBL Link Drive. Here are the aftermarket stereos it sells that work with Android Auto:

Legend CP100

JVC

Moving onto the big boys in in-car stereo systems, we get to JVC. Quite a few of the companies stereos are compatible with Android Auto:

KW-M730BT

KW-M740BT

KW-M740BTM

KW-M741BT

KW-M745DBT

KW-M845BW

KW-V830BT

KW-V840BT

KW-V930BW

KW-V930BWM

KW-V940BTM

KW-V940BW

Kenwood

Japanese manufacturer Kenwood is perhaps most famous for its high-quality home hi-fi systems but it also makes an extensive range of in-vehicle infotainment systems that are compatible with Android Auto:

DDX6704S

DDX6705S

DDX6904S

DDX6905S

DDX8905S

DDX9016DABS

DDX9016S

DDX9016SM

DDX9017DABS

DDX9017S

DDX9017SM

DDX9018BTS

DDX9018DABS

DDX9018S

DDX9018SM

DDX916WS

DDX916WSL

DDX916WSM

DDX917WS

DDX917WSM

DDX918WS

DDX918WSM

DDX9703S

DDX9704S

DDX9705S

DDX9716BTS

DDX9716BTSR

DDX9717BTS

DDX9903S

DDX9904S

DDX9905S

DMX7017BTS

DMX7017DABS

DMX7018BTS

DMX7018DABS

DMX7704S

DMX7705S

DMX8018S

DMX905S

DNX516DABS

DNX5180BTS

DNX5180DABS

DNX5180S

DNX5180SM

DNX518VDABS

DNX574S

DNX575S

DNX694S

DNX695S

DNX7160BTS

DNX716WDABS

DNX7170DABS

DNX773S

DNX775RVS

DNX8160DABS

DNX8160S

DNX8160SM

DNX8170DABS

DNX8180DABS

DNX874S

DNX875S

DNX893S

DNX9170DABS

DNX9170S

DNX9170SM

DNX9180DABS

DNX9180S

DNX9180SM

DNX994S

DNX995S

DPV-7000

MDV-Z904

MDV-Z904W

MDV-Z905

MDV-Z905W

Macrom

Born in 1983, Italian brand Macrom specializes in in-car audio. Here are the compatible Android Auto stereos the company makes:

M-DL9000

MMAUTO

Another Chinese manufacturer is up next on the list, and it makes an Android Auto compatible in-car stereo:

DV-1

Most of the Google apps are optimized for Android Auto. / © Android Police

Mongoose

Australian automotive technologies brand, Mongoose, is not about to miss out on the Android Auto excitement. Here are the compatible in-car stereos:

Q2CA

Panasonic

The next legendary Japanese electronics brand on our list is Panasonic. As you'd expect, the company is not ignoring the Android Auto market and has produced a compatible stereo:

Strada CN-F1D

Pioneer

You can't about in-car audio without talking about Pioneer. The Japanese multinational has a wide range of aftermarket in-vehicle infotainment options, and a lot of them support Android Auto:

AVH-2300NEX

AVH-2330NEX

AVH-2400NEX

AVH-2440NEX

AVH-3300NEX

AVH-3400NEX

AVH-4100NEX

AVH-4200NEX

AVH-4201NEX

AVH-W4400NEX

AVH-X8700BT

AVH-X8750BT

AVH-X8790BT

AVH-X8800BT

AVH-X8850BT

AVH-X8890BT

AVH-Z5000BT

AVH-Z5000DAB

AVH-Z5050BT

AVH-Z5050TV

AVH-Z5080TV

AVH-Z5090BT

AVH-Z5100BT

AVH-Z5100DAB

AVH-Z5150BT

AVH-Z5150TV

AVH-Z5180TV

AVH-Z5190BT

AVH-Z7000DAB

AVH-Z7050BT

AVH-Z7050TV

AVH-Z7080TV

AVH-Z7100DAB

AVH-Z7150BT

AVH-Z7150TV

AVH-Z7180TV

AVH-Z9100BT

AVH-Z9100DAB

AVH-Z9150BT

AVH-Z9190BT

AVH-ZL5150BT

AVIC-7100NEX

AVIC-7200NEX

AVIC-7201NEX

AVIC-8100NEX

AVIC-8200NEX

AVIC-8201NEX

AVIC-F70BT

AVIC-F70DAB

AVIC-F70TV

AVIC-F77DAB

AVIC-F80BT

AVIC-F80DAB

AVIC-F80TV

AVIC-F88DAB

AVIC-W6400NEX

AVIC-W8400NEX

AVIC-Z810DAB

AVIC-Z910DAB

FH-9300DVS

MVH-2300NEX

MVH-2400NEX

MVH-Z5050BT

SPH-DA230DAB

Skypine

A slightly lesser known brand, Skypine is based in China. It makes a handful of aftermarket car stereos that support Android Auto:

CNE-6703-A

CNE-6877MC-A

CNE-6997M-A

Sony

Perhaps the single most famous of all the major Japanese electronics brands, Sony, is unsurprisingly in on the Android Auto act as well. Here are the compatible aftermarket infotainment models:

XAV-AX100

XAV-AX200

XAV-AX5000

UniMax

Unimax Electronics is an automotive electronics design and manufacturing company fully-owned by ASUS Group. it was established in 2007 and today makes an in-vehicle infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto.

F2-AVX7MX

Do you know of a company making aftermarket in-vehicle infotainment systems that are compatible with Android Auto that is not on our list? Let us know in the comments below.