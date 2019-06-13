Netflix series Stranger Things is getting its own mobile game

After creating games based on the universe of The Walking Dead, the developer Next Games is now focusing on another successful series, this time from Netflix: Stranger Things. The game will be available on iOS and Android in 2020. Here is what we know about it so far.

This game is the result of the collaboration between Next Games and Netflix. Both aim to transport the player into the supernatural universe of the series, and fans will probably be delighted to learn that they can even go in the Upside Down dimension.

It will be a cross between an RPG and a puzzle-game with cartoon graphics. Next Games said that the game will be based on localization–it's quite abstract, maybe we'll see a system that pushes players to move like Pokémon Go does? It is quite possible that augmented reality plays a role, unfortunately we will still have to wait until we know more.

Unlike Stranger Things, the series The Walking Dead already exists on mobile. © ANDROIDPIT

For those who don't know Stranger Things already, it is an original Netflix series featuring children (now grown-up teenagers) and an atmosphere that mixes thriller and fantasy. The information on the coming arrival of this game is a reminder that the new season will arrive next month. Additionally, here are all the shows coming to Netflix this month.

What other series should be the basis for a game, in your opinion?