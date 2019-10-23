Streaming Wars: why we will all end up paying more

The phrase "Streaming Wars" is currently cropping up more often. New services are entering the market and raising the question of what is happening with Netflix. The provider itself apparently is not worried - and for understandable reasons.

When you talk about video streaming, many people think directly of Netflix. After all, the provider has been active since 1997, although there was no streaming at that time. In 1997, only 56kbps modems were on the market. It was only two years later that I was able to enjoy my own (expensive) Internet connection. Instead, Netflix was an online DVD rental company. The first DVDs could be ordered from Netflix in the USA in 1998. It's very different today.

Netflix only started its streaming business in 2007. It didn't hit some European regions until 2014 - 17 years after foundation. I am now writing in 2019, so even in Germany Netflix has been on the road for five years. And in November, Apple will add AppleTV+ as another streaming provider. Next year Disney will follow with Disney+.

Will it soon be "Disney+ and Chill"? / © AndroidPIT

Exactly this has already caused some to talk about the death of Netflix. The streaming wars are upon us, sure. But the end of Netflix? It won't come to that. At least not so fast. The competition, however, will certainly be greater and besides the providers, this will above all have an impact on us, the consumers. And on our wallets.

Netflix is not worried

Interestingly, Netflix has only just expressed itself on this subject. In a letter to shareholders:

"Many are focused on the “streaming wars,” but we’ve been competing with streamers (Amazon, YouTube, Hulu) as well as linear TV for over a decade."

That's exactly what you have to remember. Netflix had never had the market to itself. In North America, NBC and others launched Hulu in 2007. The provider, in which Disney of all companies holds the most shares today, also began to offer a subscription model a few years later. Then there's Amazon's Prime service. This also exists in Europe. YouTube now also offers premium content. And let's not forget the local providers, like Maxdome.

Now there will be even more competitors. Netflix sees this the same way, but is still confident:

"The upcoming arrival of services like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock is increased competition, but we are all small compared to linear TV. While the new competitors have some great titles (especially catalog titles), none have the variety, diversity and quality of new original programming that we are producing around the world."

Next year, we'll all have more than one subscription

There is no doubt that the streaming market will be more competitive and providers will play to their strengths. Disney's gonna pull its content from Netflix. This also means that Marvel movies and Star Wars will only be available on Disney+. Disney has just released their first three-hour (!) trailer.