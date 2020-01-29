It's Super Bowl time: these apps will sweeten the 54th NFL final

The Super Bowl is one of the largest sporting events in the USA and is now watched by many people around the world. We will show you where and how you can watch the 54th Super Bowl, fill the half-time break, and which apps you should have at hand on your smartphone for the big game.

The basics first: this year the Super Bowl will take place on February 3 at the Hard rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be fought by the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The match will be broadcast live on FOX in the US, with kick-off at 18:30 ET. If you can't watch the game on TV, but have your smartphone or tablet at hand instead, you can stream the Super Bowl.

Of course, a Wi-Fi connection is recommended here, as otherwise, the data consumption can quickly skyrocket. For example, an HD live stream via the LTE network can consume up to 30 MB per minute - depending on the streaming app. Although a football match only runs for one hour, the Super Bowl spectacle usually extends to three to four hours due to commercial breaks during the countless breaks in the game and the famous and elaborate half-time show.

Streaming the whole Super Bowl over a mobile network requires a lot of data. / © AndroidPIT

Super Bowl Apps for the halftime show

This year, headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will appear in the Super Bowl's halftime show. But if you don't like their music at all, you'll have to find something else to do after going to the toilet, filling up your snacks and getting a beer, so you could, for example, browse the NFL app for statistics, news and information about the Conference Finals and the Super Bowl.

Football newcomers can let off steam in the ran app even before the game. Here you can find all the information about the rules and numerous facts about American Football. The lexicon also teaches you the most important terms. Of course, there is always a possibility to browse Twitter for entertaining or interesting tweets about the game. Here are a few matching hashtags:

YouTube for the legendary Super Bowl commercials

The Super Bowl is probably the only TV event where people are already looking forward to the commercials. Since a 30-second spot costs around five million US dollars, the world's most successful companies always come up with fancy advertising.

You can watch the entertaining commercials in the YouTube app on this playlist. There will probably be many more spots on Monday, which will only be available on YouTube after they are broadcast on TV.

How and where are you watching the Super Bowl this year?