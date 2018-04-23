T-Mobile improves low- and mid-band LTE across the US

T-Mobile customers have something to smile about, as the provider has just rolled out improved LTE coverage to hundreds of new locations across the US, including major cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas, among others.

The upgrade affects T-Mobile's low- and mid-band LTE capacity, the parts of the spectrum best suited for long-range coverage and use in buildings. T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray confirmed on Twitter that the rollout has been ongoing for two weeks and includes PCS, AWS, 600MHz, and 700MHz frequencies, among others.

100s of sites were upgraded with more midband capacity in just the last two weeks and #WeWontStop! This is why we’ve had the fastest LTE network for 4 years!! @TMobile @MetroPCS #Amped pic.twitter.com/dPSaDiGZCJ — Neville (@NevilleRay) April 21, 2018

Ray also confirmed that T-Mobile will soon be adding more 600MHz coverage to other locations, with plans to use it for 5G later on in the year. All wireless customers that use T-Mobile's network should benefit from the increased coverage.

Even if you don't pay your bill directly to T-Mobile, you might stand to benefit from the upgrade if you're with an T-Mobile-owned operator like MetroPCS, or others such as MintSim and Project Fi.

You may have already noticed an improvement in coverage over the last two weeks if the cell towers in your area have undergone the modernization. Below we've included the full lists of locations that T-Mobile has upgraded coverage for.

List of improved mid-band LTE locations:

Phenix City, AL

Mobile, AL

Tuskegee, AL

Gadsden, AL

Danville, AL

Stamford, CT

Westport, CT

New Canaan, CT

Greenwich, CT

Fairfield, CT

Danbury, CT

Brookfield, CT

Trumbull, CT

Westbrook, CT

Shelton, CT

Portland, CT

Newtown, CT

Monroe, CT

Wethersfield, CT

Windsor, CT

Bloomfield, CT

Avon, CT

Washington, DC

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Newark, DE

Naples, FL

Frostproof, FL

Lakeland, FL

Clearwater Beach, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa, FL

Boca Raton, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pompano Beach, FL

Homestead, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL

Hallandale, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Arlington, GA

Atlanta, GA

Conyers, GA

Michigan City, IN

Hebron, IN

Indianapolis, IN

Elizabethtown, KY

Russell Springs, KY

Raccoon, KY

West Liberty, KY

Russell, KY

Cynthiana, KY

Wilmore, KY

Hagerstown, MD

Essex, MD

Baltimore, MD

Pikesville, MD

Towson, MD

White Marsh, MD

Owings Mills, MD

Joppa, MD

Columbia, MD

Cockeysville, MD

Bel Air, MD

Silver Spring, MD

Gaithersburg, MD

Bethesda, MD

Jessup, MD

Hyattsville, MD

Oxon Hill, MD

Bowie, MD

North Beach, MD

North Dartmouth, MA

Fall River, MA

Needham, MA

Belmont, MA

Arlington, MA

Watertown, MA

Brookline, MA

Randolph, MA

South Weymouth, MA

Weymouth, MA

Melrose, MA

Medford, MA

Cambridge, MA

West Roxbury, MA

Jamaica Plain, MA

Boston, MA

Stoughton, MA

Woburn, MA

Woburn, MA

West Springfield, MA

Gulfport, MS

Hattiesburg, MS

Salem, NH

Phillipsburg, NJ

Edison, NJ

Florence, NJ

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Pleasantville, NJ

Riverside, NJ

Burlington, NJ

Bernardsville, NJ

Lake Hopatcong, NJ

Morganville, NJ

Monmouth Beach, NJ

Middletown, NJ

Keansburg, NJ

Hazlet, NJ

Red Bank, NJ

Saddle Brook, NJ

Hillsdale, NJ

Bergenfield, NJ

Hackensack, NJ

Little Falls, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ

Newark, NJ

Union, NJ

Plainfield, NJ

Warren, NJ

Verona, NJ

Millburn, NJ

Maplewood, NJ

Livingston, NJ

Linden, NJ

North Arlington, NJ

Fort Lee, NJ

Clifton, NJ

Rochester, NY

Buffalo, NY

New Berlin, NY

Waterloo, NY

Cincinnatus, NY

Red Hook, NY

Patterson, NY

West Islip, NY

Hauppauge, NY

Massapequa, NY

Jericho, NY

Melville, NY

Bay Shore, NY

Woodmere, NY

Valley Stream, NY

Merrick, NY

Ridgewood, NY

Woodside, NY

Forest Hills, NY

Elmhurst, NY

Jackson Heights, NY

Brooklyn, NY

Long Island City, NY

Middletown, NY

Bronxville, NY

Scarsdale, NY

North Salem, NY

Bronx, NY

Staten Island, NY

New York, NY

Jacksonville, NC

Charlotte, NC

Mooresville, NC

Forest City, NC

Cornelius, NC

Winston Salem, NC

Vincent, OH

South Point, OH

Ironton, OH

Gallipolis, OH

Dayton, OH

Brookville, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Barberton, OH

Bedford, OH

Strongsville, OH

Independence, OH

Cleveland, OH

Eastlake, OH

Willoughby, OH

Mentor, OH

Chagrin Falls, OH

Berea, OH

Columbus, OH

Westerville, OH

Blacklick, OH

Phoenixville, PA

Downingtown, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Levittown, PA

Bensalem, PA

Moosic, PA

Clarion, PA

Pittsburg, PA

Allison Park, PA

Carolina, PR

Guaynabo, PR

Bayamon, PR

Toa Alta, PR

Toa Baja, PR

San Juan, PR

Juncos, PR

Luquillo, PR

Coamo, PR

Fajardo, PR

Cayey, PR

Caguas, PR

Naranjito, PR

Ponce, PR

Yauco, PR

San German, PR

Mayaguez, PR

Manati, PR

Lajas, PR

Hatillo, PR

Utuado, PR

Barceloneta, PR

Arecibo, PR

Cranston, RI

West Greenwich, RI

Taylors, SC

Greenwood, SC

Greenville, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC

Conway, SC

Summerville, SC

Sullivans Island, SC

Ladson, SC

Columbia, SC

Nashville, TN

Woodbury, TN

Madison, TN

Liberty, TN

Franklin, TN

Lynchburg, VA

Bland, VA

Roanoke, VA

Portsmouth, VA

Hampton, VA

Norfolk, VA

Virginia Beach, VA

Suffolk, VA

Richmond, VA

Mechanicsville, VA

Midlothian, VA

Glen Allen, VA

Fredericksburg, VA

Vienna, VA

Triangle, VA

Sterling, VA

Weston, WV

Salem, WV

Waverly, WV

Maben, WV

Lyburn, WV

Chapmanville, WV

Charleston, WV

Spencer, WV

Cottageville, WV

Fraziers Bottom, WV

Danville, WV

Amma, WV

Oceana, WV

List of improved low-band LTE locations:

Danville, AL

Tuscumbia, AL

Hazel Green, AL

Newton, AL

Glendale, AZ

Sells, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ

Grand Canyon, AZ

Prescott, AZ

Seligman, AZ

Kingman, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ

Jacksonville, AR

Jonesboro, AR

Fayettesville, AR

Huntsville, AR

Los Angeles, CA

Lynwood, CA

Cerritos, CA

Sylmar, CA

South El Monte, CA

Pomona, CA

Chula Vista, CA

Cardiff By the Sea, CA

San Diego, CA

Indian Wells, CA

Blythe, CA

La Quinta, CA

Twin Peaks, CA

Moreno Valley, CA

Goleta, CA

McFarland, CA

Visalia, CA

Palmdale, CA

Sanger, CA

Salinas, CA

Redwood City, CA

Sunnyvale, CA

San Francisco, CA

Oakland, CA

Stockton, CA

Coulterville, CA

Delhi, CA

Merced, CA

Wheatland, CA

Antelope, CA

Avon, CO

Bethel, CT

Westport, CT

Washington, DC

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Sanderson, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Tallahassee, FL

Alford, FL

Hallandale, FL

Tampa, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL

Lakeland, FL

North Fort Meyers, FL

Conyers, GA

Lincolnton, GA

Thomson, GA

Monticello, GA

Waycross, GA

Folkston, GA

Manor, GA

Du Pont, GA

Naylor, GA

Thomasville, GA

Hamilton, GA

Coleman, GA

Kailua Kona, HI

Maunaloa, HI

Blue Island, IL

Braidwood, IL

Naperville, IL

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Leavenworth, KS

Kansas City, KS

Topeka, KS

Wichita, KS

Wakefield, KS

Nicholasville, KY

Wilmore, KY

Cynthiana, KY

Raccoon, KY

Russell Springs, KY

Elizabethtown, KY

Houma, LA

Covington, LA

Baton Rouge, LA

Freeport, ME

Scarborough, ME

Springvale, ME

Portland, ME

Augusta, ME

Brewer, ME

Hampden, ME

Orrington, ME

Waterville, ME

Oxen Hill, MD

Hyattsville, MD

Bethesda, MD

Olney, MD

Gaithersburg, MD

Cockeysville, MD

Baltimore, MD

Essex, MD

Catonsville, MD

Hagerstown, MD

Berlin, MD

Springfield, MA

Peabody, MA

New Baltimore, MI

Port Huron, MI

Grand Blanc, MI

Okemos, MI

Jackson, MI

Owatonna, MN

Andover, MN

Kasnas City, MO

Columbia, MO

Madison, MO

Missoula, MT

Las Vegas, NV

Salem, NH

Newark, NJ

Hackensack, NJ

Basking Ridge, NJ

Pleasantville, NJ

Monmouth Junction, NJ

Santa Fe, NM

Roswell, NM

Carlsbad, NM

Loving, NM

New York, NY

Bronx, NY

North Salem, NY

Purchase, NY

Middletown, NY

Brooklyn, NY

Jackson Heights, NY

Elmhurst, NY

Jamaica, NY

Kingston, NY

Patterson, NY

Cincinnatus, NY

Fayetteville, NY

Waterloo, NY

Syracuse, NY

Buffalo, NY

Rochester, NY

Walnut Cove, NC

Avon, NC

Columbus, OH

Chagrin Falls, OH

Cleveland, OH

Barberton, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Dayton, OH

Granite, OK

Klamath Falls, OR

Wallowa, OR

Glenshaw, PA

Snow Shoe, PA

Tamaqua, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Downingtown, PA

Batesburg, SC

Ladson, SC

Summerville, SC

Conway, SC

Nichols, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC

North Augusta, SC

Eagle Butte, SD

Liberty, TN

Woodbury, TN

Nashville, TN

Coppell, TX

Dallas, TX

Cumby, TX

Rusk, TX

Grapevine, TX

Springtown, TX

Denton, TX

Killeen, TX

Riesel, TX

Houston, TX

Magnolia, TX

Cypress, TX

Pasadena, TX

Fresno, TX

Nederland, TX

Orange, TX

Port Arthur, TX

New Braunfels, TX

San Antonio, TX

Sandy, UT

South Jordan, UT

Ferron, UT

South Burlington, VT

Triangle, VA

Alexandria, VA

Mechanicsville, VA

Pamplin, VA

Roanoke, VA

Aldie, VA

Mercer Island, WA

Bellingham, WA

Tacoma, WA

Hoquiam, WA

Wenatchee, WA

Ephrata, WA

Mesa, WA

Othello, WA

Upper Tract, WV

Have you noticed any improvement in your coverage? Do you think T-mobile is doing enough to keep its cell sites up to date?