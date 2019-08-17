Taotronics SoundLiberty 53: a cheaper alternative to AirPods?

The SoundLiberty 53 are the latest true wireless headphones from Taotronics. Here we have a design that echoes that of the popular Apple AirPods and a competitive price. So are they worth buying? I used them for a week. Here's what I thought.

AirPods style design

Taotronics' true wireless headphones are housed inside a black plastic egg that also serves as a charging case. The case itself weighs just 41 grams and has an integrated 650 mAh battery. Four LEDs indicate how much charge you've got (when all four are illuminated the battery is full) plus a microUSB output.

Unfortunately, there is no USB-C , which means that you must remember to carry a dedicated cable with you. The earbuds fit perfectly inside the case and the charging pins and the lid, thanks to the magnetic closure, is never at risk of opening when you keep it in your pocket or inside a backpack.

When you take the earbuds in your hand, you will immediately notice how light they are (54 grams) and how similar they look in design to AirPods. The controls are concentrated in the upper part of the earbuds and next to the logo there is a notification LED that lights up during pairing and charging.

Compact and lightweight case, shame about the microUSB port. / © AndroidPIT

In the retail box you will find instructions, useful for understanding how to interact with the earbuds as well as how to fix them well into your ear, a microUSB cable and silicone tips in three different sizes. The standard ones, for example, were too big for me. The smallest size fits perfectly and that's what I'm using.

With these type of earbuds, I'm always afraid they'll slip out of my ears but I've had no problems moving around the office or on my commute by bike during my time using them. The SoundLiberty 53 are available in black, which are more discrete and easer to match with any type of outfit. For some, maybe this is trivial anyway.