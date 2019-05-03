TBT - Why I'll never forget the Motorola Moto 360

The world of wearables, and in particular smartwatches, has always attracted me since my childhood. I grew up watching James Bond films and Knight Rider, two fictional worlds where high-tech watches have always had an important part to play. The arrival and democratization of connected watches made one of my dreams come true in 2014 when I bought the Moto 360 (1st generation) . In this week's Throwback Thursday article, I will tell you about Motorola's first smartwatch and its role in my perception of Android Wear (WearOS, today).

A not so simple purchase

The arrival on the market of the first Moto 360 (and my purchase) was not sleeper hit, quite the contrary. Announced at the beginning of 2014, the connected watch had accompanied the release of Android Wear, Google's wearable operating system. Unfortunately, unlike the LG G Watch, its biggest rival at the time, it was not until September that the watch was finally on the market.

Opinion by Pierre Vitré The Moto 360 was the first smartwatch with an attractive design What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

The Moto 360 had then stolen the spotlight from all the high-tech devices of the time (even the Galaxy Note 4 was not as highly anticipated as this Motorola smartwatch) and quickly sold out due to its success. It is hard to believe that Motorola had not anticipated the demand that its new smartwatch would generate, but the reality was that it took a few more months for the availability of the Moto 360 to widespread.

The reason for this craze was that the Moto 360 was one of the few smartwatches to feature a design with a rounded dial. For the first time, a connected watch no longer necessarily looked like a small computer attached to a bracelet, but rather like a classic watch and status symbol. If the watch seemed relatively thick, it remained light (49 grams), and its strap, whether for the metal version (the one I had bought) or the fabric version, was comfortable on a daily basis. In short, the Moto 360 was undoubtedly the most beautiful smartwatch at that time. Thanks to this, it also created a sudden interest in the world of smartwatches, and the AndroidPIT community experienced a boom with many topics created on the forum.

For those who don't remember, here is one of the videos from back in the day to remind you: