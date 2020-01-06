TCL has just teased a 5G smartphone at CES 2020
Today at CES 2020 TCL Communication previewed its all-new TCL 10-Series smartphone lineup, including the company’s first 5G phone set to launch globally later this year.
The TCL 10 5G is the company’s first 5G smartphone, following the launch of its 5G CPE device in 2019, and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G SoC. Along with the TCL 10 5G, the company also showed off the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, which will be available in global markets later this year.
Each of these new TCL smartphones features the company’s new design for 2020, which includes quad-rear cameras, as well as TCL-made displays. They will also feature TCL’s NXTVision technology, a proprietary display optimization, and camera technology, designed to make your screen come to life with enriched color, clarity and contrast enhancement in real-time. We saw this technology in last year’s TCL Plex, and it is impressive.
The TCL 10 Pro is the first TCL device to feature the company’s edge AMOLED display. This technology is made possible through TCL Communication’s sister company, TCL CSOT, which also develops the display panels for TCL televisions.
"The 2020 TCL smartphone lineup is our most ambitious effort yet to bring beautifully crafted, modern smartphones to the masses while keeping our devices accessibly priced,” said Shane Lee, General Manager, Global Product Center at TCL Communication. "With each of these new devices, we focused on creating a complete smartphone experience capable of meeting the everyday needs of our customers, while delivering on the quality and value consumers have come to expect from TCL."
TCL will officially launch the TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G at a press event in Barcelona, Spain on February 22, 2020, as part of the Mobile World Congress.
"2020 will prove to be a critical year in the evolution of TCL’s business, not just as a mobile device manufacturer, but also as China’s only end-to-end global consumer electronics brand," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings. "Our TCL-branded smartphones and mobile devices will be an important focal point for the larger TCL ecosystem moving forward, and with these powerful and accessible devices coming this year, we feel TCL is well-prepared to compete in any market around the world."
The new phones will be available in the US and Canada beginning in Q2 2020, starting at under $500.
We have 3g here and 4g is only implemented in limited areas as there are not enough subscribers to finance the thing.
There is limited 5g in my city but not where I am. My home struggles with any reception at all on many days, even for voice calls. I don't foresee 5g benefits for me for at least two years and not in most of my state ever. Musk satellite constellation will be better widespread coverage.
Edge screens are a dead end gimmick that increase cost, fragility and add processing overhead to no real use. Meaningless copycat in this case of meaningless Samsung differentiation.