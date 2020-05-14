The TCL 10 Pro and 10L land in North America on May 19

The TCL 10 Pro and 10L will become the first products sold in North America under the TCL Mobile brand. The 10 Pro is the flagship of the new TCL smartphones series, whilst the 10L will enter a crowded $250 market segment. Here are all the details on availability.

TCL Communication, the fourth-largest phone manufacturer in North America, today announced the upcoming availability of the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L in the United States. Sales will begin on beginning May 19. Part of the recently announced TCL 10-series line of Android smartphones, the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L both use the company’s product ecosystem to provide high-resolution displays, including the NXTVISION visual technology.

The TCL 10 Pro comes in Ember Gray and will be available online at Amazon for $449.99 starting May 19, with availability at Best Buy and Walmart coming later this month. It features a TCL-made 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display and four rear cameras. I was able to go hands-on with the smartphone at an event in Barcelona back in February, and the phone feels premium. The cameras on the rear of the device are completely flush to the back glass of the phone.

The TCL 10 Pro is the flagship product of the new range. / © TCL

The more budget-minded TCL 10L comes in Mariana Blue and will be available online at Amazon for $249.99 starting also on May 19. Availability at Best Buy and Walmart will also be coming later this month. The manufacturer told us that both the TCL 10 Pro and 10L will also be available on multiple major carriers in Canada this summer. There is still no official word on the third smartphone in the series, the TCL 10 5G.

The TCL 10L looks a lot like the TCL Plex from 2019. / © TCL Communication

"As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, TCL has built a solid reputation based on the philosophy that products can be affordable without sacrificing features or quality, and we have applied this same philosophy to the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in North America," said Eric Anderson, Senior VicePresident and General Manager of TCL Communication. "Our long history of manufacturing mobile devices, along with our vast ecosystem of products and display-manufacturing expertise, help us create a unique product experience while still offering affordable solutions and options."

What do you think of the new TCL smartphones landing in North America? Can you see success on the cards for this brand? Let us know in the comments section below.