TCL launches 10-series smartphones, with affordable 5G

Today, TCL Communication officially launched its lineup of affordable Android smartphones designed to leverage TCL-made displays and the company’s NXTVISION visual technology. The new 10 Series includes TCL’s first 5G smartphone and the company’s first device that uses a curved AMOLED display. All of the new phones will cost less than $500.

There are three phones in the series; the TCL 10 Pro, 10L and 10 5G. Each device comes with a quad rear camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. TCL is calling this its first series of TCL-branded smartphones. We saw the TCL Plex last year, of course, but that was a single device.

The Plex also had a TCL-built screen and the company's NXTVISION - a proprietary advanced display and camera visual technology - on board and it was pretty impressive. The 10 series also has an SDR to HDR real-time conversion feature, providing HDR-like video enhancement with brighter highlights, darker shadows, increased contrast, and amplified color.

"As one of the world’s leading consumer electronics brands, expanding the TCL brand into the mobile space ensures that we are one of the only global manufacturers that offers a fully integrated ecosystem of smart products in virtually every aspect of your life," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings. "This makes it possible for us to provide our customers with a wide range of products capable of working seamlessly together, and do so more affordably than everyone else."

TCL 10 5G

The TCL 10 5G is the company’s first 5G-enabled smartphone. Powered by SnapdragonTM 7-series 5G SoC, the TCL 10 5G comes with a large, 6.53-inch FHD+ DotchTM display, providing a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Only one memory variant is available, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD. The software is Android 10.

On the back, the TCL 10 5G sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera for portrait shots and Bokeh effects. The front-facing 16-megapixel camera features the well-known pixel binning tech that automatically combines four pixels into one to produce brighter selfie photos and improve low-light capabilities.

The TCL 10 5G will enter the new crowd of mid-range 5G smartphones. / © TCL

The battery comes in at 4,500 mAH and there is Quick ChargeTM 3.0 fast charging technology. The 10 5G also features OTG Reverse Charging. The TCL 10 5G will be available in select regions around the world later this year for €399/£399.

"The Snapdragon 765 integrates 5G connectivity and Artificial Intelligence, which will help TCL 10 5G bring remarkable 5G capabilities and life-changing experiences to more consumers worldwide," said Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TCL 10 Pro

The 10 Pro comes with a TCL-made 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The TCL 10 Pro also includes a fingerprint sensor under the screen. The NXTVISION technology is again the selling point here, with HDR10 support.

The 10 Pro comes with four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel high-res camera, a 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, a 123-degree super wide-angle camera, and macro camera. The selfie camera is a 24-megapixel sensor n the 10 Pro. Additionally, there's a hybrid autofocus solution on this model. The TCL 10 Pro has a super low light video and super wide-angle video capabilities for creative video content.

The TCL 10 Pro is the sleekest of the three smartphones. / © TCL

The TCL 10 Pro comes in a matte finish and has quite a sleek profile without the 5G stuff on board. The TCL 10 Pro comes in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green, and will be available in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom starting in Q2 2020 for €449/$449/£399.

TCL 10L

TCL stopped short of calling this the 10 Lite, but the 10L is the most budget-friendly of the new smartphones. It pairs 6GB of RAM with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The display is a 6.53-inch FHD+ DotchTM with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. TCL's NXTVISION is of course back again.

The TCL 10L also comes with four rear cameras, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, that are all powered by AI technology to recognize and enhance scenes and objects for the best creations.

Unlike the 10 Pro and 10 5G, the camera bump protrudes on the 10L. / © TCL

Despite being the most affordable in the range, the 10L comes in probably the most eye-catching holographic finishes. The smartphone comes in Arctic White and Mariana Blue, and will be available in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom starting in Q2 2020 for €249/$249/£199.

What do you think of the new TCL 10-series smartphones? Share your thoughts below the line.