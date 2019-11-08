TCL is bringing the a new affordable smartphone to the U.S.

The Alcatel 3V (2019) is an Android device featuring a large 6.7-inch HD+ Full View Display, a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor, dual rear cameras with a depth sensor, and stereo speakers. The smartphone will also come with Google Assistant pre-installed. There's a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

The processor is supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of external storage. That is rather low, but it is expandable via microSD up to another 32GB, giving you what is today an entry-level internal storage size of 64GB. The phone will launch with Android 9 Pie.

The manufacturer says that its Pump Express+ quick charging is capable of generating up to six hours of battery life in just 20 minutes. There's also a built-in Battery Saver Mode and Smart Manager feature to further manage power usage. Charging is done via USB-C.

The huge display is protected by Dragontail Pro glass / © TCL Communication

The affordable smartphone features a 16-megapixel main rear camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera, enabling you to focus on your subject in real-time with bokeh shots. It also comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, Google Lens, and AI scene detection technology. TCL says it can detect and enhance 22 different types of scenes such as group pictures, food, sunsets, or fireworks.

The Alcatel 3V (2019) is coming soon to Canada on Freedom Mobile and to the U.S. on Metro by T-Mobile. No official pricing has been released yet, so we don't know how affordable "affordable" actually means. We will update you as soon as we have the information.

This Alcatel 3V (2019) smartphone launch follows the unveiling of two new flip phones from the brand, announced hot on the heels of the Nokia 2720 Flip at the IFA 2019.