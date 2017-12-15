Tech Christmas gifts on a budget

The holiday season is right around the corner, and whether you celebrate Christmas or are from another denomination, it’s a great time to show your loved ones you care with some cool gifts. Topping everyone’s wish list is a new smartphone or gadget, so why not check out some cool budget smartphones that are affordable, yet provide the great user experience you would want for your friend or family.

Doogee Mix 2

First on our list ist the DOOGEE MIX 2, a great buy for this season of giving and unique stocking stuffer. It features a 5.99-bezel-less display with a FHD+ resolution and 18:9 display ratio. The smartphone features advanced 3D face unlock in addition to four cameras (two on each side), which includes a 130 degree wide-angle front lens. Furthermore, it is powered by the powerful Helio P25 processor and 6GB RAM that allows the MIX 2 to handle multitasking and other heavy usage easily. Finally, its 4,046mAh battery capacity and Type-C USB port make it a reliable “partner” that you can store right in our pocket or purse. The DOOGEE MIX 2 starts at $249.00.

The DOOGEE MIX 2 is affordable and looks pretty darn good. / © DOOGEE

AllCall Madrid

The AllCall Madrid comes with a 5.5-inch SHARP display (1,280 x 720 resolution) curved in on all four edges. The frame on the AllCall Madrid is ultra narrow frame giving it very elegant look and its large display will provide users will an enjoyable viewing experience. Under the hood is a MTK6580 processor that is supported by 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB. What’s more, it has a 8MP rear camera by SONY (the single sensor on the Madrid is able to provide dual camera effects), a 2MP front selfie camera, dual SIM support and 2,600mAh battery capacity. It also runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The AllCall Madrid goes for a retail price is $59.99, an unbeatable price for the goodies this phone can deliver. During the pre-sale period, the price will be only $49.99.

The AllCall Madrid is a budget phone to consider this Christmas. / © AllCall

DBPower T21 Projector

The DBPower T21 Projector is a great multimedia home theatre gadget that will allow you to show off your movies and pictures in larger than life ways. Connect it right to your camera, laptop, media player, XBOX 360, Computer and iPad and you can display the content in a cinch. The image you get will be crisp, clear and bright thanks to the 1800 Lumens and it can project from 1.5 to 5 meters away, at an image size from 32 to 176 inches. The suggested best watching is at 2.5 meters with an image size of 130 inches (lets face it, none of us has a built-in home theater, so this is more than enough). The DBPower T21 can be bought for $130 right on Amazon.

A projector is a great at-home gadget. / © DBPOWER

iRULU GeoKing 3 Max

The iRULU GeoKing 3 Max comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD display and in two color variations of gold and silver. It shoots pictures with a 13MP rear camera, boosted by some cool features like pro mode, and a 5 MP front camera. On the back, you'll find a fingerprint scanner that not only unlocks your phone, but can securely allow you to pay for items. It's got a processor and inner composition that will easily allow for multitasking, gaming and video watching. What's more, it has a dual SIM slot, meaning you can use it for private and professional life. The iRULU GeoKing 3 Max can be purchased for $159.99, but with the coupon code of G36OFF8, there are extra savings to be had.

Another great stocking stuffer: the iRULU GeoKINg 3 Max. / © iRULU

What are you buying your loved ones this Christmas?