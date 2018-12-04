Five tech startups to watch out for in 2019

TechCrunch Disrupt 2018 took place in Berlin at the end of last week. Our AndroidPIT editors were on the ground checking out the latest tech startups and products. More than 2,000 attended the event, including exhibitors, journalists and tech enthusiasts. Here's a roundup of the best apps and services you can expect to see next year. Disrupting fun: the startups taking gaming to the next level

Zana - the AI doctor in your smartphone Zana is an intelligent assistant that responds to your health question with trusted medical advice. Imagine if Google Assistant was a trained medical professional, and that’s the basic principle behind the service. Zana is designed to offer free access to health information fitted to an individual health profile. It allows users to get advice and enable care at home. What if Google Assistant was a trained doctor? Welcome to Zana. / © AndroidPIT It also works in Facebook Messenger and in your smart home through integration with Amazon Alexa. You can converse with Zana via voice or text. There is no native app support, yet. I spoke to co-founder, Dr. Armand Brahaj, on the show floor at Disrupt in Berlin about Zana. It is not meant to replace your doctor, rather gather information about symptoms and your medical condition to give your doctor a better picture of your condition when you do go to your appointment. SmartGuide - the AR tour guide for your city break Czech startup, SmartGuide, is designed to turn your phone into a private tour guide. The concept of having a personalized travel guide app is nothing new, but what is cool about SmartGuide is the way it is using augmented reality to bring cities to life. The AR guides bring audio and gamification to your city break. I imagine this tech will prove to be popular in the next few years.

I spoke to Filip Kinský, CTO of SmartGuide, at Disrupt about the future of the company. SmartGuide has already landed deals with the tourist board in Prague and the company has big plans for other cities around the world. Users can also create guides and publish them on the platform for free. We are still waiting for the full Android rollout of the AR features, but this is one startup to keep an eye on for sure. Zuper - your personal bank manager app Zuper is a free financial assistant app that is designed to help you save money and manage your financial health. The beauty behind this assistant is that it collates all of your accounts in one place, so you don't have to manually manage money in several places. The software can identify where you spend money, and allow you to set spending limits in certain areas, such as leisure and hobbies or mobility. It’s like a fitness app but for your finances. Your own personal bank manager in your smartphone. / © Zuper Of course, many users will be wary about putting all of their banking information, potentially from several different bank accounts, into an app. We do, after all, live in the era of the big tech data breach. However, Zuper assures users that it takes security very seriously. There is two-factor authentication, fingerprint unlocking and 2048-bit SSL encoding data encryption. If you struggle to keep a tight grip on your spending, this could be the modern financial coach for you need. Retorio - the human AI that can read your personality I will admit I was a little bit skeptical when I first heard about Retorio, and I still kind of am. However, this is the kind of application of artificial intelligence that we should be probably be getting used to, because it is going to be a big part of our future. Retorio is an AI that understands communication skills and personality types. It works by using a machine learning algorithm that analyses people's communication behavior from videos. It will then critique your “performance” against the criteria you have chosen.