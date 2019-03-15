Yesterday, Thursday March 14, Tesla held a conference in which the company presented its new electric SUV: the Model Y. It is a continuation of the Model 3 and, as expected, the price has increased a little. Let's take a look.

Let's start with the most unpleasant part: the price. In the United States the Model 3 costs $35,000 while the Model Y will cost $39,000. This rate increase is regrettable but not surprising, since Tesla has decided to raise prices so as not to have to close its stores. So what does the new SUV offer?

You can choose between 4 models. The most affordable is the Model Y Standard Range, but it will be the last to hit the market (so that impatient people can buy the more expensive models). It offers a 370 kilometres range, maximum speed of 193 km/h and the ability to go from 0 to 96 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

The second, the Rear-Wheel Drive Long Range, will arrive in the autumn for a price of $47,000. For this price, you will have a range of 549 kilometres, a maximum speed of 209 km/h and a range from 0 to 96 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

The third, Model Y Dual Motor AWD Long Range, will arrive in autumn for a price of $51,000. For this price, you will have a range of 505 kilometres, a maximum speed of 217 km/h and a range from 0 to 96 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The fourth model, Model Y Performance, will arrive in the fall for a price of $60,000. For this price, you will have a range of 480 kilometres, a maximum speed of 241 km/h and a range from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

As explained above, the Model Y is based on the Model 3, so in terms of aesthetics it is very similar. For those who have families or need to transport a lot of people, this Model Y also has a third row of seats. For the rest, we have Tesla's usual, including the presence of the Autopilot.

The three models are already available for preorder, with production expected to begin late next year.

What do you think of the new Model Y? Will you be buying it? Let us know in the comments.