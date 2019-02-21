Good news for Tesla owners! Elon Musk, the company's famous boss, has confirmed that the brand's electric vehicles could become totally autonomous on the roads by the end of the year.

During a podcast produced by ARK Invest, a company with shares in Tesla (about 8%), the automaker's CEO revealed that its electric cars will be completely autonomous by the end of 2019.

"I think we will be feature complete — full self-driving — this year, meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up and take you all the way to your destination without an intervention, this year. I would say I am of certain of that. That is not a question mark."

However, we should take Musk's remarks with a pinch of salt. Indeed, even if Teslas will be completely self-driving at the end of the year, legislation on the subject in many regions is far from ready and neither are insurance companies.

Some Model 3 variants offer limited autopilot functions. / © AndroidPIT

At the moment, the Autopilot function already present in some vehicles offers an impression of complete functionality. However, Musk wanted to remind us that this feature is not perfect yet and it's more of a driving aid than a full autopilot. The current functionality always requires a certain degree of attention in order to avoid accidents.

Yet, Elon Musk also said: "My guess as to when we would think it is safe for somebody to essentially fall asleep and wake up at their destination? Probably towards the end of next year. That is when I think it would be safe enough for that."

Are you looking forward to autonomous cars? Let us know in the comments.