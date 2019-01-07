We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

Tesla Gigafactory 3 breaks ground in China, production by Summer 2019

Authored by: Shu On Kwok

The third Tesla factory is to be built in Shanghai in record time, so that production of the Model 3 for the Chinese market can start at the end of the year.

Electric cars are in high demand in China. Thanks to high subsidies from the state, the market for e-cars is booming. Last summer, Tesla announced that the GigaFactory 3 will be built near the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai. From this factory, vehicles for customers in China, in particular Model 3 and Model Y, are to leave the assembly line in future. According to Musk, the first vehicles in the series will leave the Gigafactory 3 at the end of 2019. The production of the Model S and X will continue in the USA from Fremont, California.

As early as December, drone overflights showed that preparations had begun for the 84-hectare site. The official ground-breaking ceremony for number 3 will take place today to ensure that the production start of the Chinese Model 3 from the Gigafactory 3, which Musk himself is aiming for, goes smoothly at the end of the year.

Earlier announcements for Gigafactory 3 stated that the target production size of 200,000 vehicles should be achieved within two years. All in all, 500,000 Tesla vehicles would roll off the assembly line every year at full capacity.

What do you think of Tesla's progress so far? Will Musk's company still lead the future of electric vehicles?

Via: Electrek Source: Elon Musk

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 3 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: