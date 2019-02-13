It is not uncommon to hear people call a Tesla to 'a computer on wheels' because the software features offered by the American manufacturer in its vehicles are so numerous. The deployment of two new modes - one for dogs and one to prevent theft - is yet another demonstration of this.

As promised, Elon Musk has confirmed the arrival of the two new modes for Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars. Both features had been requested by users on social networks and deployment will start this week.

A feature for our four-legged friends

This mode for dogs had been requested by a user in October 2018. She asked for a feature to be added to detect the presence of an animal in the car and thus have the possibility to leave the air conditioning on (to avoid any risk of death due to heat, in particular) and the music on. The request also mentioned having the dashboard's giant screen on with a reassuring message for passers-by who might get upset when they see a dog locked in a car.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2018

The request was heard by the whimsical boss of the brand who, at the time, accepted the proposal. Now, Musk has confirmed its arrival. It's a feature that should delight many dog owners, who can sometimes be worried about leaving their pet inside a car for a short while. This feature should now soothe the animals.

Sentry Mode (and Dog Mode) roll out next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2019

A mode to protect against thieves

Called Sentry, this mode will keep potential Tesla thieves at bay and is available for all Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 models with Autopilot 2 hardware configuration.5. It will allow 360-degree video recording using the eight onboard cameras in the event of attempted theft or damage.

Potential thieves will also be able to listen to a reproduction of Bach's famous musical composition, Toccata and Fugue in D minor, in case of attempted car theft. Occasionally, a metal version of the same composition will also be reproduced.

Finally, pending the deployment of both modes, another update deployed by Tesla (version 9 2019.4) provides two additional new features. The first one offers the possibility of having the exterior mirrors automatically folding up when approaching a defined area, like a car park, for example). The second concerns the ability to detect vehicles in blind spots with more warnings.

Good idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

What do you think of these two new modes?