Tesla can breathe: Q2 2019 marked a record for deliveries

After starting 2019 rather slowly, Tesla announced that it had delivered a record number of cars in the second quarter of 2019. The American car manufacturer produced 87048 vehicles and delivered about 95200.

Of the 95200 cars delivered by Tesla in Q2 2019, 72531 were Model 3. These numbers exceeded the expectations of industry analysts, many of whom expected around 91000 vehicles to be shipped. Finally positive news for the producer, given that the previous best quarter of Tesla occurred in 2018, but especially after seeing the abandonment of three executives within a week.

Peter Hochholdinger, one of the company's vice presidents of production, was recently hired by the startup EV Lucid Motors. The Vice President of Engineering, Steve MacManus, left Tesla after four years; finally, the Vice President of Tesla Europe, Jan Oehmicke, left the ship just this week.

Elon Musk has once again urged his employees to achieve targets. / © Kathy_Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

However, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, continues to be positive and has repeatedly stated that the company would have a good chance of setting records again. However, there is also to say that just last week he sent another email to employees urging them to help the company to achieve this goal.

This is not the first time that the CEO has gone that far. Elon Musk had in fact written an email to employees to spur them on after Tesla had recorded a loss of $702 million in the first quarter of the year, mainly because of the rather poor deliveries of Model 3 in Europe and China.