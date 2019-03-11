Tesla has announced a move to safeguard the closure of its stores via a post on its official blog. In order to keep its stores open, Tesla will increase the prices of its vehicles by 3% worldwide starting from March 18, with the exception of the economic Model 3 which will stay at $35,000.

All Models 3 (except the economic one), Model S and Model X will increase in price on March 18. The decision to raise its prices, the result of two weeks of assessments by the company, is a measure that would be mandatory to be able to keep Tesla's stores open. In fact, about 10% of Tesla's physical stores have recently closed, but that they were "stores that we would have closed anyway, even if in-store sales made up our entire sales mode", according to the American manufacturer.

In fact, the company had already announced the closure of these stores on 28 February with the consequent transfer of sales to the online department, allowing Tesla to lower the price of its cars by 6%, which would explain how the company was able to proceed with the sale of the Model 3 from $35,000 dollars. However, the trend seems to have changed after just a few days and, although the company has no intention of saying why it reported that all sales will be available online even within the physical stores. Of course, each store will still have a few cars available for prompt delivery for those who want to buy a Tesla immediately.

"Over the past two weeks we have been closely evaluating every single Tesla retail location, and we have decided to keep significantly more stores open than previously announced as we continue to evaluate them over the course of several months," the company said on its blog. "A few stores in high visibility locations that were closed due to low throughput will be reopened, but with a smaller Tesla crew. In addition, there are another 20% of locations that are under review."

